*Decedent Identified* Traffic Fatality: 1300 Block of Southern Avenue, Southeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Thursday, November 19, 2020, in the 1300 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

 

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 5:55 pm, a Mercedes-Benz was traveling northeast on Southern Avenue, Southeast, when it struck a pedestrian not in a marked crosswalk. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 42 year-old Latoya Sommers, of Southeast, DC.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

 

