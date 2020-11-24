Kiadis to present at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- Amsterdam, The Netherlands, November 24, 2020 – Kiadis Pharma N.V . ("Kiadis" or the "Company") (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative NK-cell-based medicines for the treatment of life-threatening diseases, today announces that Kiadis will participate in the 2020 Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. Arthur Lahr, the company’s chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings with investors on Thursday, December 3, 2020.



A recording of the fireside chat may be accessed by visiting the "For Investors" section of the Company's website under the " Events and Presentations ". A replay of the fireside chat will be available for 90 days.

Dutch Translation/Nederlandse vertaling

Kiadis Pharma N.V. (‘Kiadis’), een biofarmaceutisch bedrijf in de klinische fase dat innovatieve op NK-cellen gebaseerde geneesmiddelen ontwikkelt voor de behandeling van levensbedreigende ziekten, maakt bekend dat het zal deelnemen aan de virtuele 32e Piper Sandler Health Conference. CEO Arthur Lahr zal op donderdag 3 december 2020 deelnemen aan een zogeheten ‘fireside chat’ en één-op-één meetings hebben met investeerders.

Een video-opname van de chat kan worden bekeken door naar het gedeelte "For Investors" te gaan op de Kiadis-website onder het tabblad "Events and Presentations". Een replay van de fireside chat blijft 90 dagen beschikbaar.

Dit persbericht vormt een samenvatting van het gepubliceerde Engelstalige persbericht. Bij eventuele verschillen is de tekst van het Engelstalige persbericht altijd leidend.

Contacts

Kiadis:

Maryann Cimino, Sr. Manager, Corporate Affairs

Tel: +1 (617) 710-7305

m.cimino@kiadis.com









LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication:

Leon Melens (Amsterdam)

Tel: +31 538 16 427

lmelens@lifespring.nl



Optimum Strategic Communications:

Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur

Tel: +44 203 950 9144

kiadis@optimumcomms.com



