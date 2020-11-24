Opu Labs and Matic Partner to Enable Scalable and Secure Blockchain Transactions for the Healthcare Industry
Blockchain transactions processed faster at substantially lower costs.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, November 22, 2020 - Opu Labs, a healthcare technology company, and Matic Network, a blockchain scalability solution provider, announced a partnership to provide scalable, secure and cost effective blockchain solutions to the healthcare industry.
Opu Labs has recently announced the release of its Opu Wallet v2 product powered by Matic Network. Blockchain transactions are able to be processed in less than two seconds with a cost substantially lower than typical blockchain networks - typically as low as $0.00005 per transaction. The achievement of these performance metrics will now make a wide variety of blockchain-enabled applications in the healthcare space possible.
“After testing numerous platforms, we are extremely pleased with the performance of Matic Network and have made it available to our user community. Using this technology, digital payments, data sharing, and privacy related transactions can be cost effective and instantaneous for users - meeting our customers’ requirements,” said Marc Bookman, Opu Labs’s CEO.
“The transformative potential of blockchain in the healthcare industry is profound. With their powerful health information management solution, Opu is poised to become a major building block of the decentralized revolution in healthcare. We're excited to be working alongside the Opu Labs team to usher in the new decentralized paradigm in the healthcare industry,” said Sandeep Nailwal, COO of Matic Network.
About Opu Labs
Opu Labs, Inc. empowers patients, researchers,and medical professionals around the world with the ability to manage, monitor and monetize private and secure healthcare information. The company provides the Pocket Skin Clinic, an AI based app to provide consumers with analysis of their general skin health and recently launched its Viral Skin Scanner initiative to help consumers with early identification of potentially viral related rashes. Opu Labs’ value-driven ecosystem is underpinned by its native token – the Opu Coin (“OPU”). OPU is a token made to fit the needs of the healthcare industry, benefitting medical and solution professionals while empowering patients with complete control over their health data. The users of the Opu Platform can share their health data, and be paid with OPU whenever the data is accessed and used for research. By enabling a balanced economy in which all parties benefit from the sharing of information, OPU will become a standard means of exchange for data within the healthcare industry.
http://opulabs.com
http://opucoin.io
About Matic Network
Matic Network Pte. Ltd. is a decentralized scalability platform solution using an adapted version of the Plasma framework that empowers Ethereum-based DApps with the high-speed and extremely low-cost transactions required to achieve mass adoption. With 60+ DApps building on their network already, Matic Network is one of the most widely adopted DApp platforms in the industry. The Matic Network blockchain achieves finality using PoS checkpoints which are pushed to the Ethereum mainchain. This enables a single Matic sidechain to theoretically achieve 65,535 transactions per block, and possibly millions of transactions on multiple chains in the future.
http://matic.network
