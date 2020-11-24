HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Nov. 23, 2020

Department of Health:

114 New Cases Reported Today

This report includes cases reported up until Saturday night at 11:59. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control website at noon each day. hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Nov. 21, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 80 14,873 Hawai‘i 10 1,551 Maui 11 495 Kaua‘i 3 100 Moloka‘i 0 17 Lānaʻi 0 106 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 10 191 Total Cases 114 17,333++ Deaths 0 233

++ As a result of updated information, one case from O‘ahu was removed from the counts.

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 21, 2020 – Hawai‘i-7, Maui-2, O‘ahu-61, Kauai-2

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

Department of Public Safety :

Mass Inmate Testing Continues

A total of 66 pending mass testing results for Waiawa Correctional Facility (WCF) inmates found eight (8) positive and 58 negative cases. In addition to the 95 positive cases previously reported, there are now a total of 103 positive cases in medical isolation at WCF. The remainder of the inmate population has been placed in quarantine. Test results for 47 WCF staff members found seven (7) were positive and 40 were negative. The DOH is conducting contact tracing. All WCF staff members are in full PPE and the warden halted all inmate movement last Wednesday to prevent further transmission within the facility and to the other facilities.

DOH testing of O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) inmates and staff continues. Of the 129 OCCC inmate test results received over the weekend, seven (7) were positive, 121 were negative and one (1) was inconclusive. There are no OCCC inmates in the hospital. All 46 OCCC staff test results were negative.

Additionally, the surge testing of Hawai‘i inmates at the Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, AZ continues. The inmates with first-round negative test results are undergoing re-testing. The current test results of the Hawai‘i inmate population at Saguaro are broken down as follows:

Inmates who tested negative will remain in a precautionary quarantine while they undergo repeat surge testing. There are currently 1,079 inmates housed at Saguaro. PSD has established an information hotline with recorded updates on the Saguaro testing at: 808-587-1421. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19 go to:

http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Department of Land and Natural Resources :

Sunday Night Gatherings at Makena State Park Challenge Managers, Law Enforcement

A team of eight officers from DLNR’s Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement conducted a law enforcement operation over the weekend at Little Beach in Makena State Park on Maui. The beach has been the site of large Sunday night parties for years, and this weekend an estimated 200-225 people gathered there Officers cited one woman for having alcohol in a state park and warned others about COVID-19 rules. Many beachgoers also neglected to wear masks and physically distance. DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla said, “These are the very types of attitudes and behaviors that could well set us back. We know from all of the expert health and safety advice, that large gatherings are potential super-spreaders. We can’t dedicate our entire Maui DOCARE team to controlling the Sunday night parties at Makena, as this diverts our resources from other places and issues that need attention. All we can ask and hope for, is for everyone to follow the rules and laws, and especially now — to be respectful of others by practicing personal responsibility.” To view more:

http://dlnr.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/11/23/nr20-181/

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

Hawai‘i Hotels Performance Report for October 2020

Hawai‘i hotels across the state continued to report substantially lower revenue per available room (RevPAR), average daily rate (ADR), and occupancy last month compared to October 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to HTA, statewide RevPAR in October 2020 decreased to $34 (-83.1%), ADR fell to $174 (-31.8%), and occupancy declined to 19.7% (-59.8 percentage points). To view more:

https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/media/5744/hta-october-2020-hawaii-hotels-performance-final.pdf

Vacation Rental Performance Report for October 2020

HTA today released its monthly Vacation Rental Performance Report which found the supply of vacation rentals in Hawai‘i last month was down 57.0%, and unit demand was down 86.4% compared to the same time last year, resulting in an average monthly unit occupancy of 22.7percent. To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/media/5747/hta-october-2020-hawaii-vacation-rental-performance-final.pdf

10,768 Passengers Arrive on Thursday

Yesterday, a total of 10,768 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total of 6,283 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,358 returning residents. The trans-pacific passenger arrival numbers are derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Hawaiʻi House of Representatives :

Informational Briefing on Incorporating Sustainability Into the COVID-19 Response

There will be an informational briefing tomorrow, at 10 a.m., for lawmakers to receive an update on efforts to incorporate sustainability into Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 response. The briefing will also include an update about Hawaiʻi Energy’s pandemic response efforts, such as how the public benefits fee has been used to help families increase efficiency and save on electric bills. The informational briefing will be livestreamed at:

https://www.facebook.com/hawaiihouseofreps/

Helpful Resources

Safe Travels Hawai‘i Program: Program overview: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/

FAQs: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/faqs/

Email: [email protected]

Call Center Number: 1-800-GO-HAWAII

COVID-19 Expanded Dashboard (Tables, Charts, and Visualizations):

Hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard

Safe Travels Digital Platform:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/data/

Trans-Pacific Passenger Arrivals Statistics:

https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Kaua‘i County: Kaua‘i COVID-19 webpage: https://www.kauai.gov/COVID-19 To report violators: https://www.kauai.gov/KPD-Online-Reporting

Rest, Test, Enjoy! Voluntary visitor post-travel test: https://www.kauai.gov/visitorposttest

Resident post-travel test: https://www.kauai.gov/residentposttest

Maui County: Maui County travel and COVID-19 information: https://www.mauicounty.gov

To report violators: (808) 244-6400 or [email protected]

Hawai‘i County: Hawai‘i County COVID-19 webpage: https://coronavirus-response-county-of-hawaii-hawaiicountygis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/travel

Critical infrastructure and medical travel request: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e2f4ce19aa854964a8fd60bec7fbe78c To report violators: 808-935-3311

City & County of Honolulu: Honolulu COVID-19 webpage: oneoahu.org Interisland passengers arriving on O‘ahu are not subject to the mandatory quarantine. To report violators: 808-723-3900 or [email protected]

Media Contact:

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center

(808) 636-8194

[email protected]