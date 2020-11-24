Global Organic Hemp Seed Products Market 2020 Trends, Research, Analysis & Review Forecast 2021

“Organic Hemp Seed Products - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2021”

Summary:

Overview

“The Global Industrial Hemp Market Size is Projected to Grow from USD 4.6 Billion in 2019 to USD 20.6 Billion By 2021, Recording a CAGR of 29.0% ”

Increasing legalization in the cultivation of industrial hemp and functional properties of hemp seed and hemp seed oil are projected to drive the growth of the industrial hemp market.

The industrial hemp market is driven by factors such as increasing legalization in the cultivation of industrial hemp, functional properties of hemp seed and hemp seed oil, and their increased use in different food applications, and an increasing number of chronic diseases.

Hemp fiber segment dominates the industrial hemp market throughout the forecasted period

Hemp fiber is used majorly in the textile and pulp & paper industry, due to its long and strong fibers as compared to cotton. Furthermore, being a renewable source material, its application has been increasing in many diverse industries such as construction, animal bedding, agriculture, furniture, and automobile. Additionally, its usage to obtain biofuels and bioplastics has been expected to increase its demand in the coming years.

The organic segment is projected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

Organic hemp is grown under the strict regulations and guidelines provided by organic certification bodies. Organically certified hemp ensures the consumers that it is produced under strict guidelines and does not contain any pesticides and fertilizers residues. Organic hemp is used majorly in food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals products. Mostly, certified organic hemp seeds are preferred by consumers as they believe that certified hemp seeds have better safety and quality. The growing trust towards the organically cultivated hemp products is projected to drive the demand for organic hemp products significantly.

Segment by Type, the Organic Hemp Seed Products market is segmented into

Organic Hemp Seed Hearts

Organic Hemp Seed Oil Capsules

Others

Segment by Application

Medicine Industry

Food Industry

Feed Industry

Others

Global Organic Hemp Seed Products Market: Regional Analysis

The Organic Hemp Seed Products market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Organic Hemp Seed Products market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Organic Hemp Seed Products Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Organic Hemp Seed Products market include:

Organicway

The Tonik

Navitas

Hempland

Manitoba Harvest

Truvibe

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Organic Hemp Seed Products Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production Capacity by Region

4 Global Organic Hemp Seed Products Consumption by Regions

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Organic Hemp Seed Products Market Analysis by Application

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Organic Hemp Seed Products Business

8 Organic Hemp Seed Products Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

Continued………



