Federal Air Marshal Bosses Hit with Cease and Desist Orders for Creating an Insider Threat Risk

Los Angeles International Airport

Transportation Security Administration Federal Air Marshal Service

I am outraged by the actions of my supervisors, they have compromised my anonimity and jeopardized the mission of our agency.”
— Federal Air Marshal Los Angeles Field Office

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA , UNITED STATES , November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Air Marshal National Council (AMNC), the exclusive voice of flying Federal Air Marshal’s, announced today that they have taken the unusual step of issuing the Supervisory Special Agent in Charge of the Los Angeles Field Office a Cease and Desist order. This action will put a stop to the egregious practice of certain high ranking Air Marshal managers who share the identities and movements of rank and file covert Air Marshal’s with third party private airport vendors.

Sharing our flying Federal Air Marshal’s protected information with a private company with no legitimate need to know we believe opens the door for certain malicious actors to exploit the Air Marshal’s identities and locations. It may also violate the Agency’s own Insider Threat policies that are designed to protect sensitive information from being released to unauthorized individuals. TSA Administer Pekoske was also notified as it is unclear if this release of Sensitive Security Information (SSI) was authorized from TSA Headquarters. TSA's definition of Sensitive Security Information is information that, if publicly released, would be detrimental to transportation security, as defined by Federal Regulation 49 C.F.R. Part 1520.


Its unheard of for any Federal Agency to share sensitive security information with private companies with no legitimate need to know that information. Yet, that’s exactly what we are seeing not only in Los Angeles but in other field offices as well.

We believe the actions we have taken today will put a stop to this possible unlawful and completely unnecessary practice. Today’s actions could set the stage for future legal action if necessary.

Gem Micheo - Public Relations
Air Marshal National Council
800 864 6122
gmicheo@airmarshalnc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Federal Air Marshal Bosses Hit with Cease and Desist Orders for Creating an Insider Threat Risk

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, International Organizations, Law, Military Industry, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Gem Micheo - Public Relations
Air Marshal National Council
800 864 6122 "
Company/Organization
Air Marshal National Council
10524 Moss Park Rd Ste 204776
Orlando, Florida, 32832
United States
+1 800-864-6122
Visit Newsroom
About

A United Voice​ - The Air Marshal National Council provides members with a united voice to articulate priority issues to the appropriate authorities both within and outside the Federal Air Marshal Service. Internal Legal Representation - The Air Marshal National Council has under retainer a law firm specializing in federal employment law. Members of the AMNC are entitled to free legal consultation for internal administrative actions and follow up representation as required. Our legal counsel has years of experience in dealing with the procedures of the federal government to include the Transportation Security Administration and the Federal Air Marshal Service. Internal Advocacy – Using established lines of communication with executive management personnel the AMNC will advocate on behalf of its members in professional, administrative and personal matters. Professional Advocacy on The Hill – The Air Marshal National Council currently represents its members interest before Congress and the Administration. The AMNC is skilled at navigating the complexities of Capitol Hill and have a demonstrated record of success. Inclusive OWCP Coverage- From helping AMNC members with the initial filing of a claim, to assisting members with gathering and compiling medical documentation, all the way through the appeal process if necessary, we are ready, willing, and able to provide members with representation and advocacy needed to file and successfully win workers' compensation claims.

https://airmarshalnc.com

More From This Author
Federal Air Marshal Bosses Hit with Cease and Desist Orders for Creating an Insider Threat Risk
Federal Air Marshals Request New Investigation due to the Indictment of DHS OIG Inspector General Charles K. Edwards
Federal Air Marshals work with the House of Representatives to pass a historic Bill
View All Stories From This Author