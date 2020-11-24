FindMyFunds Aims to Help Americans Search for Unclaimed Assets with its Free Online Database

The platform is making it easier for individuals to discover and recover their forgotten wealth.

WAKEFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Online database, FindMyFunds , is pleased to announce it is assisting millions of Americans in finding their unclaimed property – free of charge.FindMyFunds is an online platform specifically designed to help people search for, and claim, assets that have gone inactive and have been turned over to state unclaimed property programs. Through the free database, users can easily and safely search for a wide variety of property being safeguarded and begin the process of having their assets returned to the rightful owner.What many people don’t realize is that approximately 1 in 10 Americans have unclaimed property waiting to be claimed. Every year, $3 billion is sent to various state governments and treasuries to be held as unclaimed property. This property typically includes bank and credit union savings, checking accounts, stocks, and uncashed dividends – all of which can be easily forgotten about when moving, failing to respond to mailed notices, or poorly handling an estate. With FindMyFunds’ free and comprehensive platform, however, Americans can start a thorough search to determine if their hard-earned cash, or deceased relatives’ fortune, is sitting in a state account, waiting to be claimed.Through its sophisticated platform, FindMyFunds’ mission is to make it easier for people to recover forgotten wealth with a central database of both national and state listings. With over twenty states participating in FindMyFunds, users can search millions of properties totaling billions in assets, including:• Uncashed checks from corporations• Financial institutions• Banks• Insurance companies and municipalities• Inactive stock and brokerage accounts• Unclaimed safe deposit boxes• And more!To get the most out of this game-changing platform, users are encouraged to conduct searches on a regular basis. Even with multiple searches, the company will never ask for any fees or hidden expenses, making it one of the most efficient and cost-effective ways to find lost wealth.For more information about FindMyFunds, or to start searching for unclaimed property, please visit https://findmyfunds.com About the CompanyFindMyFunds is a comprehensive government endorsed database of unclaimed property in over twenty states. The platform enables users to find property that rightfully belongs to them and start the process of filing a claim to secure lost property.FindMyFunds is regularly updated, with new unclaimed property being added every day.