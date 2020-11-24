My Proud Baby Announces Sale
Popular Baby Company Slashes Prices for Black Friday and CyberMonday
The support for this company has been amazing so I wanted to make sure I had a really big sale to thank the customers.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This weekend My Proud Baby is having a storewide 30% off sale. The popular baby company, known for their swaddles, is using Black Friday to host the biggest sale they’ve had all year. Customers are encouraged to shop early as this sale is only for a limited time and runs Black Friday to CyberMonday.
— Angelou Masters, Owner
Black Friday shoppers can take advantage of this sale anywhere My Proud Baby products are sold; which include www.myproudbaby.com, Amazon, and walmart.com. Shoppers will be happy to know that there is no code necessary to access these huge savings, all discounts will be automatically applied. My Proud Baby has made it easy for you to shop this holiday season.
My Proud Baby is all about representation and their products give parents, friends, and family of black children a place they can shop that truly represents them. Some of their most popular products are their organic cotton swaddle blankets. Each blanket features a different stylish, afrocentric/ cultural design to make proud babies stand out. They also have a collection of fun and unique nursery posters including some that you can even personalize with a baby’s name. Each of their unique items in their shop will be included in their Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale.
“The support for this company has been amazing so I wanted to make sure I had a really big sale to thank the customers. This will be a great opportunity to try us out for some people who have been supporting us but on the fence about buying” says Angelou Masters, Owner at My Proud Baby.
My Proud Baby’s Black Friday Sale starts November 27 at 9am PST and last until Monday at midnight . To shop the sale visit www.myproudbaby.com or look anywhere My Proud Baby is sold.
About My Proud Baby: My Proud Baby was started in 2019 and believes that it is important for babies to see themselves represented in the world around them. They celebrate the heritage and culture surrounding minority babies and bring to the forefront the things that make families unique. Their products are mostly baby blankets that feature their unique patterns and designs. Their online network also includes a
Angelou Masters
My Proud Baby
info@myproudbaby.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook