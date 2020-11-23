SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 2,259 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

748 new cases in Bernalillo County

63 new cases in Chaves County

73 new cases in Cibola County

11 new cases in Colfax County

100 new cases in Curry County

202 new cases in Doña Ana County

37 new cases in Eddy County

6 new cases in Grant County

5 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Harding County

4 new cases in Hidalgo County

31 new cases in Lea County

12 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

16 new cases in Luna County

168 new cases in McKinley County

10 new cases in Otero County

11 new cases in Quay County

30 new cases in Rio Arriba County

25 new cases in Roosevelt County

122 new cases in Sandoval County

149 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in San Miguel County

219 new cases in Santa Fe County

10 new cases in Sierra County

13 new cases in Socorro County

20 new cases in Taos County

8 new cases in Torrance County

8 new cases in Union County

119 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

18 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

The Department of Health on Monday reported seventeen additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a patient at The Suites at Rio Vista facility in Rio Rancho.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 40s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Suites at Rio Vista facility in Rio Rancho.

A male in his 100s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Suites at Rio Vista facility in Rio Rancho.

A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Taos County. The individual was a resident of the Taos Living Center.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 1,400.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Monday, Nov. 23, are:

87121 – 117 87507 – 111 88101 – 94 87105 – 80 87031 – 74 87114 – 69 87120 – 64 87108 – 59 87123 – 50 87124 – 48

Previously reported numbers included two cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County, one in Roosevelt County) and five cases that were not lab confirmed (three in Bernalillo County, one in Cibola County, one in San Juan County) – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 84,148 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 22,624 Catron County: 33 Chaves County: 3,988 Cibola County: 1,449 Colfax County: 145 Curry County: 2,935 De Baca County: 32 Doña Ana County: 12,274 Eddy County: 2,624 Grant County: 440 Guadalupe County: 104 Harding County: 5 Hidalgo County: 170 Lea County: 3,714 Lincoln County: 680 Los Alamos County: 114 Luna County: 1,810 McKinley County: 6,348 Mora County: 33 Otero County: 1,235 Quay County: 209 Rio Arriba County: 1,118 Roosevelt County: 914 Sandoval County: 4,230 San Juan County: 5,274 San Miguel County: 375 Santa Fe County: 4,421 Sierra County: 276 Socorro County: 542 Taos County: 694 Torrance County: 249 Union County: 103 Valencia County: 2,465

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 381 Otero County Prison Facility: 426 Otero County Processing Center: 193 Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 200 Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 54 Lea County Correctional Facility: 143 Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 87 Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 49 Otero County Prison Facility: 472 Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 103 Roswell Correctional Center: 221 Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 142 Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 1 Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5

As of today, there are 846 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 29,183 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque Avamere at Rio Rancho Avamere at Roswell Aztec Healthcare in Aztec Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque BeeHive Homes Raton BeeHive Homes Deming BeeHive Homes Farmington BeeHive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces Brookdale Santa Fe Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho Casa Real in Santa Fe Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs El Castillo in Santa Fe Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo Good Samaritan Society Grants Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces Good Samaritan Society Socorro Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales Hilldale House in Albuquerque Ladera Center in Albuquerque Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque The Legacy at Santa Fe Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque Life Care Center in Farmington Lovington Healthcare in Lovington Kingston Residence of Santa Fe Mariah House in Albuquerque Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe Mimbres Nursing Home in Deming Mission Arch Center in Roswell The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque The Montecito in Santa Fe MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque Princeton Place in Albuquerque Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup Retirement Ranches in Clovis Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque Rio Rancho Center Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe Silver City Care Center in Silver City Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell Taos Living Center Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces Village Retirement Community in Roswell Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque Welbrook Senior Living Farmington Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs Willow Manor in Deming Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.