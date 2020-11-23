Conference to train construction industry personnel on how to protect water quality goes virtual

HDOT hosted 2020 Protect Our Water Conference through an online platform; sessions available on YouTube from Dec. 18

HONOLULU – The State of Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) virtually hosted the 2020 Protect Our Water Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in consideration of current restrictions due to COVID-19. The Protect Our Water Conference is held annually to provide best practices and instruction on minimizing pollution from storm water runoff.

“Storm water controls and activities are crucial to protect our streams and ocean,” said Hawaii Department of Transportation Director Jade Butay. “HDOT hosts the Protect Our Water Conference annually to make sure those working on our Highways, Harbors, and Airports projects understand how important it is to minimize the discharge of pollutants from construction activities.”

Over 500 attendees, including state and federal employees, contractors, subcontractors, consultants, other municipal separate storm sewer system (MS4) permittees, and vendors, took part in the virtual event. Sessions included case studies on the Clean Water Act, protection of water quality through construction management, and information on inspections and enforcement.

For more information on the 2020 Protect Our Water Virtual Conference please visit https://protectourwater2020.vfairs.com/.

About HDOT’s Storm Water Management Program

The State of Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) has storm water management programs for the Highways, Airports, and Harbors Divisions. The goal of these programs is to comply with storm water regulations. The construction program of HDOT aims to reduce the discharge of pollutants from both private and public construction projects within HDOT’s jurisdiction. For more information, visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/stormwater/

