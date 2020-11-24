Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lumos Pharma to Participate in December Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, announced that the company will present and host one-on-one meetings at the following virtual investor conferences to be held in December:

  Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference
     
  Date: Monday, November 23, 2020
     
  What: Fireside chat with Lumos Pharma management
     
  Management will host virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. An on-demand download of the fireside chat is available as of November 23rd on the Piper Sandler conference portal and under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors & Media section of Lumos Pharma’s website.
     
  Evercore ISI HealthCONx
     
  Date: Thursday, December 3, 2020
     
  Time: 1:00-1:45PM ET
     
  What: Panel Discussion, “Easy Pills to Swallow: Oral Drugs for Large Endo Markets” – Chiasma, Crinetics, Lumos
     
  Management will host virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Thursday, December 3, 2020. A live webcast of the panel discussion will be available on the company’s website under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors & Media section of Lumos Pharma’s website.

Please contact your Piper Sandler and Evercore ISI sales representatives to register for these investor conferences and to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with the Lumos Pharma management team.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Lumos Pharma was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development and received early funding by leading healthcare investors, including Deerfield Management, a fund managed by Blackstone Life Sciences, Roche Venture Fund, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Santé Ventures, and UCB. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD). If approved by the FDA, LUM-201 would provide an orally administered alternative to daily injections that current PGHD patients endure for many years of treatment. LUM-201 has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit www.lumos-pharma.com.

Investor & Media Contact:

Lisa Miller
Lumos Pharma Investor Relations
512-792-5454
ir@lumos-pharma.com

Source: Lumos Pharma, Inc.


Primary Logo

