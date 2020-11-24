Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AG Pax­ton: Fifth Cir­cuit Upholds Deci­sion to Defund Planned Parenthood

Attorney General Ken Paxton gave this statement on today’s ruling from the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit:   

“The Fifth Circuit correctly rejected Planned Parenthood’s efforts to prevent Texas from excluding them from the state’s Medicaid program. Undercover video plainly showed Planned Parenthood admitting to morally bankrupt and unlawful conduct, including violations of federal law by manipulating the timing and methods of abortions to obtain fetal tissue for their own research. Planned Parenthood is not a ‘qualified’ provider under the Medicaid Act, and it should not receive public funding through the Medicaid program.”    

Read a copy of the opinion here

