USDA NASS Montana 2020 Annual Statistics Bulletin Now Available

The Montana Field Office of USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Montana Department of Agriculture is pleased to announce the publication of the 2020 Montana Agricultural Statistics bulletin. The current bulletin can be found on the USDA NASS Montana website.
Click here to view the 2020 Montana Agricultural Statistics Bulletin.
