National Computer Security Day: Nov. 30 New Steps to Guard Against $6 Trillion Cybercrime
3 Things Never to Do Online. 5 Key Steps to Stay Safe on the Web as Cybercrime Spikes
Never use an auto login or free WIFI at hotels, airports or coffee shops, and never click a link you are not expecting in an email or text.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With National Computer Security Day on Nov. 30, 2020, Americans must be vigilant to fight the aggressive cybercrime world now that more Americans are working from home than ever before, according to an IT expert determined to keep computer users safe.
— Sarah Kimmel
Cybercrime, which will exceed $6 trillion annually by 2021, is up from $3 trillion in 2015, according to Cybersecurity Ventures.
“To stay safe online, I advise clients three things they should never do,” said Sarah Kimmel, CEO of Family Tech, which was established to help families manage the technology. “Never allow an auto login. Never use the hotel, airport or coffee shop’s free WIFI, and never click a link in an email or text you are not expecting.”
Today’s cybercriminals are much more efficient and are thriving financially in the dark web, which now has a lower barrier of entry than in years past.
“The dark web has commoditized attack tools, which gives attackers access to an excess of malicious capabilities, including ransomware as a service, botnets for rent, and malware as a service, to name a few,” said Kimmel, a Microsoft-certified IT manager.
Before COVID-19, roughly seven percent of Americans worked remotely. Today, more than 64 percent work from home.
“Because millions of U.S. workers and students were thrust into a remote-working and learning situation at home, they need to be aware of five key things to stay safe from cybercriminals,” she said. “First, set a lockout time, and use a password or biometrics to login. Change the default passwords on any devices or accounts to something unique.
“Next, use a VPN or your own mobile hotspot when on free public WIFI networks. Install and keep updated an antivirus program such as ESET. Educate yourself on various attack strategies like phishing, and back up your computer regularly.
“Backups save time and data. While this doesn't seem entirely security-related, if your computer is compromised, restoring your computer from a recent backup is the best way to get your data back quickly.”
For more information on fighting cybercrime and staying safe on the Internet at home or at work, visit familytechzone.com.
A digital and IT expert, Kimmel is a Microsoft-certified IT manager who has supported over 100 small businesses since 2004. She also founded Family Tech LLC to help families understand and manage the technology in their home. Kimmel has regularly appeared as a family tech expert on TV and has consulted globally with tech companies, such as Microsoft, Dell, Samsung, Verizon and Lenovo. Visit familytechzone.com for more information.
# # #
Tim Brown
Candid Communications, LLC
+1 801-557-1466
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn