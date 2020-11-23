6th circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Van Amburg circuit judge vacancy in Platte County

23 November 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Sixth Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancy in Division II of the Sixth Judicial Circuit (Platte County) created by the term expiration of Judge James W. Van Amburg effective December 31, 2020.

There are eight applicants for the vacancy. Four of the applicants are women, and 4 are men. Based on provided information, there are no minority applicants. Two applicants work in the private sector; six work in the public sector. Based on provided information, the average age of the applicants is 46.85 years.

Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all eight applicants. Their names are:

Megan B. Benton Chad E. Blomberg W. Ann Hansbrough Kristin E. Kandt Bradley K. Kavanaugh Myles A. Perry Abe Q. Shafer Maria M. Theoharidis

The commission will meet to interview applicants starting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Interviews will take place at the Platte County Courthouse, 415 3rd Street, Platte City, Missouri. Applicants will be interviewed in person. Any applicant who prefers to be interviewed by videoconference should e-mail Jo Chrisman at jo.chrisman@courts.mo.gov by 3 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020. The public may attend the interviews, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public will be required to satisfy building entry and occupancy protocols as a condition of attending, including response to screening questions, wearing a face covering at all times, social distancing, and gathering limits.

Immediately after the interviews conclude, the commission will meet to select the names of three applicants to send to the governor. Thereafter, Governor Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as judge in Division II of the Sixth Judicial Circuit.

Members of the commission are Cynthia L. Martin, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Mark Ferguson and Jared Welch; and lay members Julie Elliott and Carla Killen.

Contact person: Kimberly K. Boeding, Clerk of the Court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

1300 Oak Street

Kansas City, MO 64106

(816) 889-3600

