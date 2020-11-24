Concierge Auctions Announces November/December Global Auction Lineup of $120 Million in Properties—Most No Reserve

150 Central Park South, New York, NY 2934 N Hall Street, Dallas, TX Mill Creek Ravine House, 9213 97 Street NW Dreamcatcher Villa 73-4720 Aukai Place, Kohanaiki Club, Big Island, HI

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions has released its November/December lineup of over $120 million of luxury properties spanning 5 countries and 6 U.S. states—the majority offered No Reserve to the highest bidders.

Offerings include a three-story penthouse in iconic c1930s Hampshire House overlooking Central Park; a future heritage home built with environmental responsibility in mind in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; a villa within a private, boutique residence club and resort, The Point at Petite Calivigny, in the West Indies; and a one-of-a-kind retreat located within a private equity golf club and community on the Big Island of Hawaii.

Buyers may bid digitally from anywhere in the world via the firm’s online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com.

Featured Properties Include:

150 Central Park South, New York, NY

Bid Online December 18–22

The most iconic three-story penthouse of New York City’s future, steeped rich in its history, will auction online next month in cooperation with Tal Reznick and Shawn Elliott of the Elliott Team and Nest Seekers International. Perched thirty-seven floors above the 50-yard line of Central Park South on Billionaire’s Row, the property is currently offered for $40 million and appraised at $100M upon completion ($15-$20M estimated finish costs), and will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“Years of passion and knowledge went into the planning, design, and obtaining of the permits necessary to offer this extraordinary offering,” said Arnon Katz, seller. “There is absolutely nothing else like it in the world, and this is what makes it truly special. I’m confident that Concierge Auctions’ incredible global reach and a team of top talent will identify the perfect buyer, an individual as unique as this property itself, who not only understands the value, but who also has the vision to complete this magnificent penthouse to its reality.”

This unparalleled real estate offering presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reside in one of the most unique and trophy penthouses in the world with modern luxury and exquisite views atop the historic and iconic c1930s Hampshire House, one of Central Park’s most exclusive white glove buildings. With pre-approved, construction “shovel”-ready design, plans, and permits held by New York City’s most luxurious, professional, and high-end general contractor SilverLining and lauded SPAN Architecture, 150 Central Park South is ready for completion.

“This is a unique opportunity to own an iconic piece of Manhattan real estate,” stated Elliott. “The discerning buyer will have a really large penthouse with beautiful 360-degree views and outdoor terraces facing Central Park. I’m confident that whomever is fortunate enough to win this property on auction day will likely never trade it again, making it a true once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that simply will never exist again.”

2934 N Hall Street, Dallas, TX

Bid Online December 18–22

Minutes from Downtown Dallas in the heart of Uptown, 2934 North Hall Street will auction online with No Reserve in cooperation with Jonathan Rosen of Compass Real Estate. Currently offered for $8.9 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“Having bought several homes with Concierge Auctions already, bringing this live/work property to auction was an obvious choice. Not only are they the top luxury real estate auction company in the world, they have incredible acumen when it comes to finding the perfect buyer for unique properties,” stated Mehrdad Moayedi, seller.

The six-story turnkey furnished property boasts a desirable blend of commercial and residential possibilities, offering convenience and style for a start-up business, space for artists to create and exhibit their work, or a unique office with open retail space. Ideally suited for employees and potential client visitors, 2934 North Hall Street has 11 covered, in-building parking spaces. Above, the three-story penthouse has the feel of a stand-alone home, with a luxurious master sanctuary and spa bath, walls of glass, and a wraparound terrace for entertaining or enjoying some quiet time away from work.

“Having watched several of Concierge Auctions’ successes over the years and even the last couple of weeks, I couldn’t be more thrilled to bring this property to auction,” stated Rosen. “Their ability to bring a property to market with the promise of a time-sensitive sale means that we’re poised to capitalize on finding a buyer and ultimately make a successful sale—all within sixty days. With uncertainty being at an all time high, Concierge Auctions is one thing you can truly be certain about.”

Mill Creek Ravine House | 9213 97 Street Northwest, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Bid Online December 11–16

Set in the heart of the River Valley in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, exclusive 9213 97 Street NW is a modern, environmentally responsible escape built to last as a future heritage home. The multi-generational estate will auction online next month in cooperation with Shane Gwilliam of Sable Realty. Never before publicly listed for sale, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“It has been a dream to build a future heritage home and we enjoyed every part of the process,” stated the seller. “That being said, this home has been a blessing, but our life is a journey and not a destination. As with everything, our journey is still a work in progress, but we are looking forward to naming a new owner who will see our visions come to fruition and carry on the legacy.”

Nestled on a private, tree-filled hillside that offers spanning ravine and park views, the Mill Creek Ravine House is a modern, concrete-built retreat spanning four-levels and 5,500-square-foot, boasting the largest square footage in Mill Creek. Beamed ceilings, marble details, and quality finishes can be found around every turn. A state-of-the-art, eat-in kitchen and open plan living room provide plenty of space to entertain guests. Meander the home with ease using the four-floor tube elevator, from the private master floor on the uppermost level to the rooftop patio where views of the Edmonton skyline and stunning natural landscape are abound. Outside, explore the stunning River Valley trail system for hiking and biking adventures.

“An exclusive offering doesn't begin to describe the opportunity we have with Concierge Auctions,” stated Gwilliam. “This one-of-a-kind property was built with durability and sustainability in mind and is truly a multi-generational home for the ages. I am excited to be involved in this process every step of the way and look forward to our combined efforts to bring the right buyer.”

Dreamcatcher Villa | St. George's, Grenada, West Indies

Bid Online December 15–17

Set atop a hill in a luxurious boutique private residence club and resort, The Point at Petite Calivigny, Dreamcatcher Villa will auction online in cooperation with Aileen Febles of Windward Enterprises. Currently offered for $2.5 million, the property will sell with a $1.7 million Reserve to the highest bidder.

Walls of glass let in commanding ocean and sunset vistas and offer relaxation on the expansive terrace. With outdoor space to lounge, play, dine, and entertain, the deck blends into the turquoise waters below, bridged by a sparkling infinity-edge pool. The sleek kitchen anchors an open-plan main living area with designer finishes and state-of-the-art appliances.

“I spent much of my childhood here in Grenada and when I returned focused my attention on fulfilling the mission of my foundation whose activity is to improve the lives of the citizens of this beautiful country,” stated Christopher Ashby, seller. “The property sits on the shore of the Marine Sanctuary of Clarkes Court Bay with stunning views of the magnificent Calivigny Island and the beautiful Hog Island. Partnering with Concierge Auctions and gaining access to their superb global database is one of the main reasons we chose to take the property to auction—in addition to top-rated sales outreach and marketing, we’re eager to see the outcome of a successful sale come December.”

Resort amenities include a rare 11-acre property with marina access and dock, a private gym and spa, private beach access with a swimming area, and a dedicated 50,000-gallon water tank and emergency power generation facility.

“This auction presents an incredible opportunity to own one of just three villas within the resort community here in Grenada,” stated Febles. “The property itself is newly-constructed and being offered turnkey/furnished with a custom-designed interior by Cindy Bromsberg Interiors in Miami. With safety and security within The Point at Petite Calivigny, island living can truly be yours.”

73-4720 Aukai Place | Kohanaiki, Big Island, HI

Bid Online December 28–30

Perched on a prominent tier of land in the exclusive Kohanaiki, a private equity golf club and community, 73-4720 Aukai Place will auction online turnkey furnished next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Joni Metzler of Metzler Realty. The property is currently being offered for $19.5 million and will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder.

Rich teak hardwoods grace the interior, from the beamed ceilings to custom cabinetry to artful screens that enable gentle trade winds to flow. This one-acre escape features bespoke furniture designed and crafted specifically for this villa by Douglas Durkin of Douglas Durkin Design in San Francisco. Known for their very customized approach to residential design, Durkin drew inspiration from traditional Kapa Cloths of the indigenous Hawaiian culture and the Tapa cloth patterns of Pacific cultures, combining the patterns and motifs into a one-of-a-kind collection of custom furnishings found throughout the residence.

“This is a truly breathtaking home, and I’m thrilled to be a partner with Concierge Auctions after seeing them conduct countless successful auctions in Hawaii over the past 10 years,” stated Metzler. “Their level of professionalism and marketing capabilities are unmatched and I’m confident that their top-tier auction platform will produce a pool of elite buyers across the globe. We’re looking forward to a successful auction and future partnership.”

Surrounded by lush, tropical flora, the pocketed, sliding glass doors grant unobstructed access to a spectacular outdoor living space. Enjoy covered lanais that span 1,500-plus square feet, flow seamlessly from the great room to two serene master sanctuaries, and offer unimpeded views of the Kona coastline.

Additional Properties Include:

Villa Dulce | Ibiza, Spain

Bid Online November 25–30

Currently Listed for €9.5M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Alex Richardson of Black Book Ibiza

Terre Blanche | 25130 Escarpment Ridge View, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Bid Online November 25–30

Currently Listed for $9.83M CAD. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Mark D. Evernden of Century 21 Bamber

410 North Marion Street, Denver, CO

Bid Online December 4–7

Currently Listed for $4.995M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Jeff Hendley of Compass Colorado

Villa Siam | Phuket, Thailand

Bid Online December 8–14

Currently Listed for $18M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Lyndon Phillips of Prime Real Estate Phuket

Warrior Ridge Lodge | 6848 Warriors Ridge Road, State College, PA

Bid Online December 10–15

Currently Listed for $4.995M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Anne Lusk of Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty

4 Old Wenham Way, Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA

Bid Online December 11–16

Currently Listed for $3.5M. Reserve $1.995M.

In Cooperation with Melissa Dias-Lopes of J. Barrett & Company

31248 Coyote Valley Road, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Bid Online December 15–18

Currently Listed for $2.98M CAD. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Mark D. Evernden of Century 21 Bamber