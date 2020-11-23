Karen Crew Explains Why Everyone Should Visit Florida's Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge
Karen Crew on Why Everyone Should Visit Florida's Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife RefugeBOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Getting outdoors is a major key to health and happiness. Activist Karen Crew Palm Beach is a proponent for preserving Florida's natural resources so ourselves and future generations can enjoy all of the benefits of exploring the great outdoors. Karen Crew Palm Beach recently explained why everyone should visit Florida's Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge at least once.
"The Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge is located in the iconic Florida Everglades," Karen Crew Palm Beach said. "She explained that the Everglades are the only wetlands of their kind in the world, and that alone makes visiting this iconic wildlife refuge an absolute must."
Karen Crew Palm Beach added that Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge offers a long list of exciting activities for visitors, including some that can't be found anywhere else in the state or country. Karen Crew Palm Beach stated that one of her favorite things to do is take a full-moon canoe trip through the refuge. Seeing this rare environment and the wildlife that comes alive at night is an unforgettable experience.
Karen Crew Palm Beach added that Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge is known for its hunting and fishing opportunities as well, but it's essential that people review local regulations and guidance from the CDC before practicing these sports.
"The wildlife viewing, no matter the time of day, at Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge is absolutely unlike anywhere else in the world," Karen Crew Palm Beach said. "The refuge spans 145,188 acres and is home to more than 250 bird species, 60 species of amphibians and reptiles, 40 butterfly species, and 20 different types of mammals."
Karen Crew Palm Beach explained that the area is also home to a variety of threatened or endangered species, like the snail kite and wood snork, which can be even more impressive to view. Common wildlife sitings include alligators, egrets, woodpeckers, bobcats, and herons. Karen Crew added that Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge is ideal for anyone interested in boating, photography, horseback riding, or simply exploring raw, untouched Florida wilderness.
"Getting outdoors has been proven to boost mental and physical health," Karen Crew Palm Beach stated. "And getting outdoors in Florida's Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge is guaranteed to do just that. The opportunities for exploration are endless, and it's an absolute must-visit on your next trip to the Sunshine State."
