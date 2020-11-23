Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 826 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,541 in the last 365 days.

Cybersecurity for Energy Delivery Systems 2020 Peer Review Presentations

CESER sponsors high-risk/high-reward RD&D projects that serve the public good through advancements in energy systems cybersecurity. Cybersecurity for Energy Delivery Systems (CEDS) RD&D projects deliver advanced tools and technologies specifically for the energy sector’s operational technology (OT)—the digital systems and networks that manage the physical operations or electricity, oil, and gas entities. These specialized systems often require non-traditional and highly tailored cybersecurity approaches, tools, and system designs.

The 2020 CEDS Peer Review, held October 6-7, evaluated 20 ongoing, next-generation developments, providing an assessment of these active CEDS-funded projects. Independent subject matter experts provided CEDS federal project managers with unbiased evaluations of the projects’ progress. This feedback will help CEDS in guiding these active projects and shape the approach to CEDS’ ever developing portfolio of research.

For presentations delivered during the 2020 CEDS Peer Review, see the 2020 CEDS Review presentation page.

 

You just read:

Cybersecurity for Energy Delivery Systems 2020 Peer Review Presentations

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.