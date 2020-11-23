Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 809 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,523 in the last 365 days.

Alico, Inc. to Participate at the Roth Virtual Deer Valley Consumer Event

/EIN News/ -- FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that John Kiernan, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate at the Roth Virtual Deer Valley Consumer Event, to be held December 9-11, 2020.

The Company will be participating in virtual one-on-one and small group meetings on Friday, December 11, 2020. To schedule a meeting with Alico, please contact your Roth sales representative.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Alico Water Resources and Other Operations, a leading water storage and environmental services division. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: "ALCO") at www.alicoinc.com.

Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
(646) 277-1254
InvestorRelations@alicoinc.com

Richard Rallo
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(239) 226-2000
rrallo@alicoinc.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Alico, Inc. to Participate at the Roth Virtual Deer Valley Consumer Event

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.