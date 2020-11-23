Traffic Signal Warning Signs to be Updated in Carson City and Douglas County

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Beginning Nov. 30, drivers will see changes to the flashing warning signals placed in advance of some traffic signals in Carson City and Douglas County as the Nevada Department of Transportation updates the warning signals.

Known as advanced signal warning systems, the yellow signs are placed ahead of certain traffic signals to draw attention to the signal ahead. Some advance signal warning signs contain lights which continuously flash. Others begin flashing when the traffic signal ahead readies to turn yellow and red, allowing drivers time to prepare to stop in advance of the signal. This can lead drivers to unsafely speed up to "beat the light," potentially leading to crashes.

Red-light running is one of the most serious traffic problems in the nation. It is estimated that vehicles running red lights cause more than 200,000 crashes and approximately 900 deaths nationwide per year. Between 2013 and 2017, 286 people died in Nevada intersection crashes.

NDOT conducted an engineering study to establish guidelines for most effective use of the different types of signal warning systems, compliant with federal guidelines. For enhanced traffic safety, the following advance signal warning systems will change:

LAKE TAHOE

U.S. 50 at Elks Point Road (northbound direction)- change to static traffic sign

CARSON CITY

Westbound U.S. 50 at Arrowhead Drive- install continuously-flashing advance signal

Eastbound U.S. 50 at Arrowhead Drive- remove advance warning signal

CARSON VALLEY/GARDNERVILLE

Northbound U.S. 395 at Topsy Lane- remove advance warning signal

Northbound U.S. 395 at North Sunridge Drive- remove advance warning signal

Northbound U.S. 395 at Mica Drive- install continuously-flashing advance warning signal

Southbound U.S. 395 at Mica Drive- change to static traffic sign

Waterloo/Mottsville Lane approaches to State Route 88- install continuously-flashing advance warning signal

Southbound U.S. 395 at Muller Lane- remove advance warning signal

Northbound U.S. 395 at Muller Lane- install continuously-flashing advance warning signal

Timing of other traffic signals may also be modified to enhance safety.

From Nov. 30 through late December, drivers should anticipate overnight lane and shoulder closures weekdays between 10 p.m.-6 a.m. as signal changes are made at each intersection. Motorists should always heed traffic signage and pay attention to the road ahead.

A full listing of advance signals to be changed is available at nvsafesignals.com.

Intersection Safety Tips Drive attentively Make a complete stop at all red traffic signals and stop signs Lift your foot off the accelerator and look both ways before crossing an intersection on a green signal Yield to other drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians Look right before turning on green Motorists stopped at a red light should look both ways before proceeding on a green light to make sure the intersection is clear