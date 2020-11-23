Nebraska GED Test Retake Policy | Nebraska Department of Education

According to current rule, there is a mandatory waiting period of 30 days between retakes. Due to the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Until further notice, Nebraska Department of Education will allow the following exceptions to the GED exam retake policy:

OnVue Testing (online proctoring of GED exams) There is now no waiting period for the first retake through OnVue. Once a test taker has taken the same exam twice, there is a mandatory 60 day waiting period before retesting. Each exam through OnVue is $30 per exam. There is no discount for retakes.

GED Testing Center (in person testing at a physical test site) Waivers will be granted for early retakes by the GED Office at Nebraska Department of Education. Written waiver requests can be emailed to: tate.lauer@nebraska.gov or shirley.gruntorad@nebraska.gov. Phone calls for waivers will not be accepted. All retake waivers must be submitted in writing by email. Emails must include: test taker name listed in GED.com, date of birth, test subject and last date of test for that subject.

With an approved waiver, there will be no waiting period for the first two retakes. After taking a test subject three times, there will be a mandatory 60 day waiting period before retesting. GED.com will still enforce the mandatory 30 day waiting period for retakes. A written waiver must be submitted prior to scheduling any retakes. The first exam cost is $30. The first two retake exams are discounted at $10 each for in-person testing. After receiving two retakes at the reduced price, the price of the test subject returns to the regular price.