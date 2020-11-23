Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 808 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,522 in the last 365 days.

Police provide update on investigation into Rutland death

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

Police provide update on investigation into Rutland death

 

RUTLAND, Vt. (Monday, Nov. 23, 2020) — Following further investigation and an autopsy, the Vermont State Police is identifying the victim in this case as Jonathon Houghton, 35, of Holyoke, Massachusetts.

 

The autopsy, performed Monday at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington, determined that Mr. Houghton’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the torso, and the manner of death is homicide.

 

Police believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no current threat to the general public.

 

The joint investigation by Vermont State Police and the Rutland City Police Department into this homicide is active and ongoing. Investigators continue to ask that anyone with information that may be relevant to the case call state police in Rutland at 802-773-9101. Anonymous tips also may be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

***Update, 3:10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020***

Maj. Dan Trudeau, commander of the Vermont State Police Criminal Division, will be available to speak with the media at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, regarding the suspicious death reported this morning in Rutland.

 

The media availability will take place at the Rutland City Police Department, 108 Wales St.

 

 

***Initial news release, 11:50 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020***

The Vermont State Police and Rutland City Police Department are jointly investigating a suspicious death reported early Sunday morning, Nov. 22, 2020, at the Quality Inn in Rutland.

 

Police were called at about 3:40 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a disturbance in a room in the hotel, located at 253 South Main Street. Responding officers located a deceased adult man in the hotel room. Preliminary investigation indicates the death is suspicious.

 

The death investigation is in its earliest stages. Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, joined by members of the Crime Scene Search Team, are investigating the incident in conjunction with the Rutland City Police Department. No one is currently in custody in connection with this case.

 

The victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The identity of the victim is under investigation.

 

Anyone with information that might be relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101.

 

No further details are available at this time. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

 

- 30 -

 

You just read:

Police provide update on investigation into Rutland death

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.