World's Thinnest Laser Engraver brings Industrial Marking Capabilities to Commercial Workplaces
The new Laser Photonics miniGIANT™ is a Class IV Marking Laser has a small footprint, but makes a powerful mark
The miniGIANT™ evokes a striking and professional appearance. This design concept was developed to bring industrial fiber laser marking capabilities to the home, office, or shop.”ORLANDO, FL, USA, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laser Photonics announces the release of the miniGIANT™ Class IV Laser Marking Machine. This product line is an affordable workplace laser system designed to bring industrial subtractive manufacturing capabilities into commercial-scale light materials processing environments. Marketed under the Laser Photonics™ brand, the miniGIANT™ is a 20 Watt fiber laser system with a 4”x4” working area that produces a wide variety of permanent, legible, non-removable marks—including UDI/UID Barcoding and 3D Deep Engraving—on a wide variety of materials. Boasting a unique, foldable design that measures only 5.4 cm wide—it is the world’s thinnest, commercial-grade, low to medium volume marking system. Its light, portable, user-friendly model can be easily operated by novice tradesmen in workshops or at home.
— Mark Kouri, Laser Photonics Corporation Marketing Manager
The miniGIANT™ is also the only laser marking machine in its class offering an optional Class I product enclosure with CDRH compliant interlocks. An optional fume extractor can also be added to the unit. This is a distinct advantage when compared to other laser marking systems catering to smaller-scale commercial material processors because it gives them the liberty to operate the system in shared workspaces—all while ensuring user safety, quality of work, and an improvement in the environment and task efficiency. The miniGIANT™ boasts 30,000 hours MTBF so it is virtually maintenance-free!
The miniGIANT™ product line can be used for various applications across a multitude of industries including:
• ITO or Paint Removal
• Logos and Schematics
• Backlit Button Marking
• Medical/Automotive Coding
• IC Chip Package Marking
• 2D UDI/UID Barcoding
• Part Numbering
• 3D Engraving/Deep-Engraving
• Surface Texturing
• “On-the-Fly” Marking
• Sequential Serial Numbers
• Lot Codes and Date Codes
• Ablation (Anodized, Painted or Coated)
For all its applications, the miniGIANT™ can be used on just as many materials, including:
• Aluminum (Anodized/Polished/Cast)
• Stainless Steel and Mild Steel
• Titanium and Nickel
• Copper and Brass
• Carbide
• Polycarbonate and Polypropylene
• Painted Metal Alloys
• Chrome and Cast Iron
• Wood and Ceramics
• Rubber and Silicon
• Marble and Stone Composites
• PVC
• Plastic and Graphite
• Fabrics and Leather
• Acrylic and MDF
• Galvanized Metals
• And More!
