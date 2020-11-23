Sarah Nasri cast in sitcom, 'Family Time'
The Tunisian-born, German educated actress recently won awards at the Virgin Cinefest and Culture Critic Movie Awards.
Sarah is not only an exceptionally great and versatile actor to work with, she also boasts unique and diverse cultural experiences from her upbringing”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 'Finding Home’s' Sarah Nasri has been cast in sitcom Family Time from acclaimed company Nix Film, joining a high-profile cast.
— Rajni Chamaraj
Multi-lingual Nasri, who also boasts credits on 'User Not Found' and 'Childhood Chills', will play Gina Grouch, a young ‘homeschool mom’ overwhelmed with anxiety and the obligation to do the right thing, while seemingly never being able to ‘do the right thing.’
The sitcom already boasts an impressive international and American cast attached, including award-winning British star Letitia Hector and Aussie favourite Diesel La Torraca. La Torraca recently appeared alongside Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o in Sundance favourite 'Little Monsters' , while Hector appears on BAFTA-winning 'Famalam.'
Nasri has experience filming under COVID-19 restrictions as her Amazon series 'Finding Home' was shot at the beginning of the pandemic. Director of 'Finding Home' Rajni Chamaraj stated, “Sarah is not only an exceptionally great and versatile actor to work with, she also boasts unique and diverse cultural experiences from her upbringing.”
Once wrapping 'Family Time', Nasri has also been attached to a feature from award-winning production company, White Pixel.
After making her theatre debut in 'Revolution', Nasri treaded the boards in Germany on stage in productions of ‘And Then There Were None’, an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel of the same name and ‘Don’t Drink The Water’ by Woody Allen before accruing credits in film projects 'Losing Your Marbles' and 'By the Strings.'
Nasri will be sponsored by KDM in New York
Jackson Bond
Smarter PR
+1 224-727-2172
email us here