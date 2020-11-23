Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DLNR NEWS RELEASE: DLNR CONSERVATION OFFICERS SWEEP LITTLE BEACH AT MAKENA STATE PARK

Posted on Nov 22, 2020 in Latest News, Newsroom

(Makena State Park, Maui) – A team of eight officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) conducted a law enforcement operation this evening at Little Beach in Makena State Park on Maui.

For many years, the beach has been the site of large Sunday night parties and drum circles, where alcohol and drug use, public nudity, and littering have been chronic problems. Officers cited one woman for having alcohol in a state park and warned others about COVID-19 rules. Many of the beach goers were not physically distancing or wear masks when close to others.

Tonight’s operation is part of a continued push to stop law breaking at Little Beach. DLNR will release more details about this operation on Monday, along with additional photographs and video.

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

 

HD video – Little Beach enforcement:

https://vimeo.com/482501711

 

Photographs- Little Beach enforcement:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/u9cbevh1xnydaso/AAAbsn33xRg74P-PSIQuPmvFa?dl=0

 

Media Contact:

Dan Dennison

Senior Communications Manager

(808) 587-0396

[email protected]

