TeamHealth Physicians Respond to Urgent Clinical Need in El Paso, Texas

/EIN News/ -- KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States is now facing a third significant wave of COVID-19, with cases rapidly developing across the country. Texas has been hit especially hard, notably El Paso. In response to this developing health crisis, TeamHealth rapidly deployed a significant number of additional clinicians to El Paso, TX, to address the outbreak that has pushed hospitals past capacity. It took less than 48 hours for TeamHealth to supply extra clinicians offering nearly 1,000 additional hours of care coverage throughout November, with over 1,000 more hours planned for December. Clinicians in El Paso are seeing more than 40% more patients than in recent weeks.

More than 70% of the patient population seen by these clinicians in El Paso are COVID-positive and in need of immediate care. The numbers are stretching hospital capacity and the area’s public health infrastructure. Emergency privileges were approved for two dozen TeamHealth clinicians who traveled to the region from various locations, in addition to on-site teams working extra shifts.

“TeamHealth clinicians have been fighting on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in cities and states across the country, amassing invaluable experience fighting against this deadly virus,” said Dr. Robby Frantz, TeamHealth’s West Group President and an emergency medicine physician. “Our clinicians stand fully prepared to support our hospital partners and the community of El Paso to meet this public health challenge head-on.”

TeamHealth clinicians are able to draw from experience responding to recent COVID-19 surges in New York and South Florida and have also been on the ground for natural disasters like Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, as well as mass casualty events in Orlando, Las Vegas and most recently during the August 2019 mass shooting in El Paso. Thanks to this experience and close ties with hospital partners, clinicians were rapidly credentialed and able to quickly begin taking care of patients once on-site.

“TeamHealth’s rapid deployment of clinicians to El Paso will help our hospital partners treat patients suffering from COVID-19,” said Dr. Jose Crespo, Regional Medical Director. “I am proud to stand with my fellow TeamHealth clinicians and the people of El Paso in these trying times. Together, we will work around the clock to beat back this deadly virus.”

As the nation’s largest integrated physician practice, TeamHealth has been on the frontlines of America’s COVID-19 response from day one in cities across the country. TeamHealth established the Emerging Infectious Disease Task Force to compile research, data, and experiences from frontline clinicians working in hot spots around the country. The task force regularly shares that information with clinicians so they understand how to respond to the unique demands of COVID-19 while ensuring the highest standards of safety and efficiency.

