Top Delaware Family Lawyer Joins WhitbeckBennett’s Growing Practice

Kathryn Laffy to Lead Delaware Practice with a focus on Family Court, and is a trained Family Law Mediator and Parenting Coordinator.

Kathy is among the most highly regarded lawyers in the state and an excellent advocate for her family law clients.”
John Whitbeck, Managing Partner, WhitbeckBennett
WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WhitbeckBennett, a national family law firm specializing in family, special education, and mental health law, announced that Kathryn Laffy has joined the firm as a Managing Partner and will lead the Delaware Practice. Ms. Laffy will advise clients specializing in all areas of Family Court practice: divorce, custody and visitation, adoption, guardianship, termination of parental rights, support, protection from abuse; Trained Family Law Mediator and Parenting Coordinator. Before joining the firm, Ms. Laffy operated her law practice, Kelleher & Laffy, for close to 35 years. She has been voted by her peers as one of top five attorneys in Delaware in Family Law and Divorce.

“I can’t think of a better way to start our Delaware practice than to join forces with Kathy. She is among the most highly regarded lawyers in the state and an excellent advocate for her family law clients,” stated John Whitbeck, Managing Partner at WhitbeckBennett. “It’s an honor to have her part of the team.”

Ms. Laffey was a Family Court law clerk from August 1982 until November 1983. She has been in private practice, working almost exclusively in the domestic relations field, since December 1983. Ms. Laffey has also been active in the Delaware State Bar Association on many committees and served as Chairman of the Family Law Section and Vice-Chair of the Alternate Dispute Resolution Section. On many occasions, she has spoken on Family Law issues at the DSBA Family Law Fundamentals and annual Family Law Update seminars.

Kathryn was appointed by Governor Carper to the Delaware Commission for Women in 1995 and served as Chair of the Commission from January 1998 to March 2002. Ms. Laffey was one of the first attorneys mediating divorce and custody matters in the State of Delaware since receiving training in 1992 and is the Director of Family Mediation Services, an alternative to the adversarial divorce court system. She has been a member of the Academy of Family Mediators, which merged with other national conflict resolution organizations, and is now known as the Association for Conflict Resolution.

“Heading down the final stretch of my 38 year Family Law career, most in a small or solo firm, I am thrilled to join the firm of WhitbeckBennett," stated Ms. Laffy. “The WB team will support me with up-to-date technology and administrative services and allow me to focus on our commitment to provide the highest level of service to our clients who are often going through the most difficult times in their lives.”

Kathryn received her JD from the Notre Dame Law School and her BSW from Longwood University. Kathryn is admitted to the Delaware Supreme Court, US District Court of Delaware, and the Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Ms. Laffy accepts cases throughout Delaware.

About WhitbeckBennett
WhitbeckBennett is a leading, full-service national law firm with a strong focus on family law, mental health law, and special education law with offices in Leesburg, Richmond, Tysons, VA; Rockville, MD; Washington, DC, and Wilmington, DE. WhitbeckBennett provides legal services to families and individuals, helping them get the best result possible through experience and compassion. For additional information, please visit: www.wblaws.com

