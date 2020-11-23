Top Estate Planning Lawyer joins Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig’s Trust and Estate Practice
Tammy Calabrese will focus on estate and gift tax planning, business succession planning, estate administration, and fiduciary litigation matters.
DBL’s 'big success' has come from establishing and maintaining client relationships while delivering an unrivaled degree of service and value to those clients.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, a leading international law firm serving businesses across North America and Europe, announces that Tammy Calabrese has joined the firm’s Trust and Estates Practice as a national partner. Ms. Calabrese will focus on estate and gift tax planning, business succession planning, estate administration, and fiduciary litigation matters. Before joining the firm, Ms. Calabrese served as Counsel and as a Partner in the Private Wealth Services group at McGuireWoods L.L.P. in its Tysons Corner office.
— Tammy Calabrese, Partner, Trust and Estates Practice
“I am incredibly honored that Tammy has decided to bring her highly experienced and advanced tax degree, decades of experience in 'big law,' and a skilled, client-focused brilliant mind to be a leader of DBL’s national trusts and estate practice. Tammy’s addition to the team is a big win for DBL and a massive increase to our trusts and estates skill set,” stated Thomas Dunlap, Partner at Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig.
Ms. Calabrese’s practice concentrates on trust and estate planning and administration. She advises and helps guide individuals and business owners through estate and gift tax planning and business succession planning, including tax analysis and the development of sophisticated estate plans. She also advises individuals and financial institutions serving as fiduciaries connected with estate and trust administration matters and handles related litigation issues.
“I am thrilled to be a part of DBL’s national trusts and estates team. DBL’s 'big success' has come from establishing and maintaining client relationships while delivering an unrivaled degree of service and value to those clients," stated Ms. Calabrese. “This amazing opportunity has allowed me to bring my estate and tax planning practice 'back home' to a law firm where clients indeed are the focus and the priority.”
Tammy received her MLT from the Marshall-Wythe School of Law at the College of William and Mary, Williamsburg, VA, her JD from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, and her B.S. in Accounting from West Virginia University, Magna Cum Laude. Ms. Calabrese is admitted to the Virginia Bar and the Pennsylvania Bar.
About Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a leading comprehensive legal advisor to national and global businesses with 16 offices nationwide and Toronto, London, and China. The firm was founded by US Army veterans and currently has over 70 attorneys licensed to practice in over 40 states. Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig has been recognized as one of the top intellectual property law firms by IP Watchdog. For additional information, please visit www.DBLLawyers.com.
Rusty Foster
Bow Tie Strategies
+1 703-646-1282
rustyfoster@bowtiestrategies.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn