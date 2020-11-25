The Reason starring Oscar Winner Lou Gossett and Tatyana Ali releases Dec 15th Film will feed hungry children
We are thankful that this movie will not only entertain the public and deliver an inspiring message , it will also help to feed hungry kids here at home and across the world thanks to convoy of hope”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A heartwarming drama about family, faith and hope based on William Sirls’ award-winning and acclaimed book THE REASON is available to own on Digital, DVD, and On Demand Dec 15th 2020 from Pure Flix Entertainment and Universal Home Entertainment, starring Oscar-winner Lou Gossett Jr., Tatyana Ali, Alan Powell, Kelly Carlson, Beverly Todd, and Burgess Jenkins, Sara Antonio, The powerful film is centered around a small town stricken with a crisis – a plight that unearths a timeless and probing question : Where is God when bad things happen?
— Ken Sirls, Producer, Faith Films Inc.
A mysterious man appears in a small town, unexplained miracles start to occur, changing the lives of everyone he meets. There’s a mother who 5 year- old boy has leukemia, two doctors- one an atheist haunted by his past, the other a brilliant young oncologist who places all of her hope in the power of modern medicine - and a blind pastor’s son who hasn’t spoken a single word in 38 years. All of them will be brought together by the presence of this stranger, who teaches them the true meaning of faith and hope.
“The performances turned in by Lou Gossett Jr., Tatyana Ali, and Alan Powell, among our other ensemble cast members, are wonderful, dramatically emotional, and powerfully significant,” said Matt Shapira producer of THE REASON, “I am incredibly grateful and proud of the film ‘The Reason’ and the finished product, and hope moviegoers are as affected as I have been when they watch this film."
Convoy of Hope a 501 c3 non profit has teamed up with THE REASON and each time this movie is rented, purchased, etc a meal will be given to a hungry child in the U.S. and around the world, so this film has a real purpose in addition to it an inspirational message and entertainment value.
Executive Producers Ken and Cindy Sirls of Faith Film Inc. added, “We are thrilled to have this film picked up by Pure Flix Entertainment and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. THE REASON is in great hands and we cannot wait for movie fans to be able to see this amazing story .”
THE REASON features an original song titled “Rest In You”, written by songwriter and music director Jessica Sirls about finding rest in God.
ABOUT CONVOY OF HOPE
Convoy of Hope is a not-for-profit public charity that feeds 360,000 underprivileged children every day in 18 developing countries. For many of the children, it’s the only meal they receive. Children are fed nutritious meals at school to ensure they attend school, rather than spend their days begging in the streets or scavenging for food on garbage heaps. The organization also serves children in the United States through various initiatives.
