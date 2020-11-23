Powder Valley Nature Center closes to comply with St. Louis Co. COVID-19 guidelines, offers Nature Shop pickups

KIRKWOOD, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announces that Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center in Kirkwood has closed to comply with recently-issued St. Louis County COVID-19 guidelines.

This closure is for public and staff safety amid rising COVID-19 cases in the county and applies to the nature center building only. Powder Valley’s grounds and trails remain open to public use during normal operating hours. The closure is in effect until further notice.

As a service to the public, Powder Valley will continue to take orders by phone for 2021 Missouri Natural Events calendars and other gift shop items. Anyone wishing to make a purchase may do so by calling 314-301-1500. Purchases can be made by credit card. Once the orders have been completed, they will be available for pick up in the vestibule of the nature center for contact-less pickup. This service is available Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The nature center vestibule will also have trail maps and other commonly-sought information available.

The nature center's trails remain accessible daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Although pets are part of the family, visitors are reminded they are not allowed at Powder Valley. MDC staff can assist visitors in finding other opportunities to enjoy outdoor time with their pets.

For the safety of participants and our staff, MDC asks all guests to observe social distancing guidelines and maintain at least 6 feet from others. Bringing and wearing face coverings is encouraged when indoors, or any time visitors are unable to maintain at least 6 feet from others. Local ordinances requiring face masks will be observed.

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road, near the intersection of I-44 and I-270.