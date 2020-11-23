MDC to host free 2-day women-only duck hunt clinic in in Puxico in December

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Women who are new to duck hunting or would like to brush up on their skills are invited to attend Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free two-day workshop “Hunting: Ladies Wing Shooting & Ladies Duck Hunt” on Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. - noon, and Dec. 11, from 5 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Duck Creek Conservation Area in Puxico.

On Dec. 5, participants will meet at the Duck Creek Conservation Area Headquarters (brown building) to learn about hunting safety, appropriate firearms and ammunition, distance estimation, duck wing identification, and will also have the chance to practice wing shooting.

Early morning on Friday, Dec. 11, participants will meet their preassigned duck hunting guides at the southeast Missouri location that your guide will designate beforehand. Participants will duck hunt most of the day.

With a class limit of 20, registration is encouraged and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175187.

“Ammunition will be provided for the workshop, and ladies will need to have completed the Hunter Education course prior to the first day of the event,” said MDC Conservation Educator and class instructor Sara Bradshaw. “Ladies also should keep an eye out for a confirmation email from me including a list of what to bring the day of the hunt.”

Many locations will require the use of waders and participants will be notified prior to Dec. 11. Participants who do not have access to waders are to please contact Bradshaw at Sara.Bradshaw@mdc.mo.gov.

Participants are asked to please dress appropriately as the class will be held mainly outside during its duration and to also bring a 20-gauge or 12-gauge shotgun. If you do not have access to one, contact Bradshaw.

Masks are required. Participants are to social distance during the program. Each applicant will have their own materials and tools to reduce contact. To ensure the safety of all, this program requires participants – limited to age 18 and older -- to observe social distancing and to wear a face covering. Those interested are also reminded to follow current health recommendations which include:

Stay home if you’re sick.

Have soap and hand sanitizer.

Be considerate of others.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

If you are having difficulty registering online, you can contact the phone registration vendor at 1-888-283-0364. Event call center hours are Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This phone number is for event registration only.

Duck Creek Conservation Area is open Sunday – Saturday, from 4 a.m. – 10 p.m. and is located at HWY 51 N. in Puxico.