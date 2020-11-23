BoxVn Leading Light Commercial Vehicle Industry in Eco Strategy and Innovation

/EIN News/ -- - BoxVn begins full electric fleet trials



- BoxVn proud members of key Low Carbon Vehicle Partnership



- BoxVn outlines Sustainability strategy called “BoxVn Eco”



- BoxVn welcomes Government’s Ten Point ‘Green Revolution’ plan



LONDON, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BoxVn Limited (OTCPINK:VCEX), an emerging leader in the fast-growing Driver and Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) supply segment of the logistics industry, is pleased to release its outlined plans to become a nationwide leader in sustainable light commercial vehicle supply segment.



BoxVn welcomes the Government’s recent announcement of an end in 2030 to the sale of new cars and vans with conventional combustion engines. In line with this initiative, the Company has announced 12 targets within its new sustainability strategy including reducing carbon emissions by 30% in 2021 and the creation of the BoxVn Eco Fund.

As an emerging leader in the LCV segment, BoxVn recognizes its responsibility to transition to low-carbon vehicles. Thus, BoxVn plans to soon launch its BoxVn Sustainability Strategy with immediate effect in a bid to become the UKs most responsible light commercial vehicle supply company and to further influence the ongoing debate around emissions. The Company’s first all-electric Mercedes Sprinter arrived in November 2020 as a critical initial step to expand our eco-friendly van options as outlined in the strategy announcement.

James Gilzean, BoxVn CEO said “We are working hard to ensure we are able to provide the latest electric vehicle options to help support carbon reduction however we do not underestimate the scale of the challenge ahead.”

About BoxVn Limited

BoxVn Limited started as a small recruitment business and quickly evolved into a driver and Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) supply business offering services so unique that it has revolutionized flexible vehicle supply, unemployment and the driver recruitment life cycle to provide a dependable and integral service to one of the biggest and fastest growing sectors in the world, Our core business is the supply of Light Commercial Vehicles to logistics businesses on a flexible and medium-term basis, and is designed to serve logistics businesses and drivers first with a non-traditional approach offering a high-level of service at an affordable price point. For more information, please visit www.boxvn.co.uk.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, filing patent applications, product development, and business strategy. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in BoxVn periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.