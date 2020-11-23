This fall, enjoy cultural experiences in The Palm Beaches, Florida like a local

Local creative professionals share insider tips for exploring Florida’s Cultural Capital®

/EIN News/ -- Lake Worth Beach, Fla., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restart with the arts this season and experience culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida like a local.

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County talked to several notable local creative professionals for the inside scoop on their favorite arts adventures in the destination. Each one of them knows The Palm Beaches’ arts scene on a deeply personal level, so who better to share the best ways to experience this cultural paradise?

From spacious museums and historical sites to breathtaking botanical gardens and stunning public art, visitors can safely experience the region with these special insights. Plus, plenty of local cultural organizations and hotels are offering special deals during MOSAIC (Months of Shows, Art, Ideas and Culture), now through Dec. 31.

Here’s what everyone had to say:

Bruce Helander, Palm Beach collage and assemblage artist

“We are surrounded by many fantastic, large-scale artists’ murals that also provide visual stimulation and energy and continue to delight visitors. My favorite is ‘The Spirit of Invention’ by Tristan Eaton, featuring Alexander Graham Bell on the east side of the old brick AT&T building. My other favorite cultural spot is the mighty Norton Museum of Art, which is within walking distance of downtown West Palm Beach and recently completed a $100 million renovation. The typewriter eraser sculpture by Claes Oldenburg at the museum’s entranceway already has become iconic for West Palm Beach.”

“The cultural sector cements the incredible interactive, inventive spirit in Palm Beach County and quite simply provides a distinguished quality of life factor in the arts for full-time residents and annual visitors.”

Carly Mejeur, South Florida marine artist

“I was born and raised in Palm Beach County, but I feel like I'm seeing it all for the first time again with my young sons. Our favorite places are the Palm Beach Zoo, Mounts Botanical Garden, and Rosemary Square. We love to take the Tri-Rail to Rosemary Square for a fun day. The new fountain installation by Jeppe Hein is a pretty amazing experience; I highly recommend it."

“Art shows in The Palm Beaches are like no other. It’s actually where I got my start as an artist. Neither of my parents were artists, but they loved art, and stroller-ed me around ArtiGras and so many other shows. You can see artists from all over the country and even a few from outside the U.S.! The events are always alive with good vibes from the artists and patrons.”

Colleen Smith, founder and artistic director, Ballet Palm Beach

“The Society of the Four Arts has wonderful programs, a fabulous children’s library, intriguing exhibits and fabulous gardens. Of course, my favorites are performances at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, especially our own Ballet Palm Beach productions!”

“Having grown up in Palm Beach County and watched so much of our cultural community develop, it thrills me to feel that [the region]’s arts and culture and I have grown up together!”

Joshua Lubben, folk musician and member of The Lubben Brothers



“First off, Palm Beach Dramaworks presents the best live theatre I’ve ever experienced as both an audience member and a performer, and sits in the artistic center of West Palm Beach surrounded by incredible restaurants and live music hubs.”

“The arts in The Palm Beaches give us the chance to throw aside our misconceptions and choose to see each other as we truly are: every person beautifully unique, hungry for beauty, and in desperate need of purpose and family. I have a home here, and I’m so grateful for the family I’ve discovered through this culture.”

Looking for more arts inspiration in The Palm Beaches? Visit www.palmbeachculture.com/travel for other must-see destinations and fresh ideas for your trip to Florida’s Cultural Capital®.

About Florida’s Cultural Capital®

The Palm Beaches is a collection of 39 cities and towns stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta, with 47 miles of pristine Atlantic Ocean beaches and sophisticated art and culture. The destination has more than 200 cultural organizations that produce 42,000 events, exhibitions and performances annually.

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida’s Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council’s complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, custom itineraries and enhanced access to local events, talent and venues.

