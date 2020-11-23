Simon Peel Formerly of Jitterbit, IBM and Cast Iron Systems Recently Discussed Brooklyn Lawsuits Over Defective E-Bikes
Simon Peel formerly of Jitterbit, IBM and Cast Iron Systems recently discussed Brooklyn lawsuits over defective e-bikes.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City officials are constantly thinking of new ways to help citizens get around. However, these methods come with consequences. Simon Peel formerly of Jitterbit, IBM and Cast Iron Systems recently discussed an example of what can happen: a lawsuit regarding an e-bike company and a Brooklyn man who is currently in a medically-induced coma.
Simon Peel formerly of Jitterbit, IBM and Cast Iron Systems explained that Robert Mallin, the man who experienced the e-bike accident, was trying out what has been called the "Tesla of electric bikes." Mr Mallin was testing these e-bikes in a showroom to figure out which model was right for him. Simon Peel formerly of Jitterbit, IBM and Cast Iron Systems explained that Mallin rode just 500 feet before crashing and fracturing his skull.
After the accident, Mallin was rushed to the hospital and placed in a medically induced coma, where he sadly remains today. Simon Peel formerly of Jitterbit, IBM and Cast Iron Systems explained that his partner Melissa Rosenfield said a screw, or several screws, were missing from the electric bike Mallin tested which caused the fender to come in direct contact with the rear wheel resulting in the crash.
"This is an extremely sad situation," Simon Peel formerly of Jitterbit, IBM and Cast Irons Systems said. "It appears there was negligence in the construction of the electric bike, but only an in-depth investigation will tell if this was the case."
Simon Peel formerly of Jitterbit, IBM and Cast Irons Systems reports that Robert Mallin remains in a coma at the Bellevue Medical Center. He is currently suffering from a major brain injury with hemorrhaging and skull fractures. Court papers show dramatic photos of Mr Mallin, with bandages around his head, tubes in his mouth and a brace around his neck.
Simon Peel formerly of Jitterbit, IBM and Cast Irons Systems explained that Mallin's partner recently won a court order to force the manufacturer to keep the bike Mallin used in the condition it was in at the time of the accident. The judge in the case also ordered the bike manufacturer to maintain all records and surveillance videos so Rosenfield's lawyer's claims can be investigated to see if the fender had indeed slid down due to loose screws and interfered with the wheel resulting in the crash. The plaintiff is claiming the bike was dangerous from the start, and Mallin's catastrophic injuries are a direct result of that.
Simon Peel formerly of Jitterbit, IBM and Cast Irons Systems added that this lawsuit will undoubtedly be a long-drawn-out process for Ms Rosenfield, but if negligence is proven, the family will at least receive some level of justice.
"We don't know quite yet if the bike was the cause of this man's injury," Simon Peel formerly of Jitterbit said. "But if it's proven that this accident occurred due to defective construction of the bike, Melissa Rosenfield should receive some kind of compensation. However, that compensation will not bring her partner back from such a catastrophic injury."
