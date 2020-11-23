23 NOVEMBER UPDATE: Wisconsin National Guard tops 900,000 COVID-19 tests collected; testing week shortened over Thanksgiving holiday

MADISON, Wis. --- Wisconsin National Guard specimen teams topped 900,000 COVID-19 cumulative tests collected last week and will operate on a limited basis Nov. 26-29 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Teams collected nearly 55,000 specimens at community-based testing sites and during several institutional-based testing missions last week. The Wisconsin National Guard's collection activities support the Wisconsin Department of Health Service's efforts to expand COVID-19 testing throughout the entire state.

The teams, which are tailorable to meet the needs of a specific facility or community, are dispatched from a larger task force of several hundred Citizen Soldiers and Airmen. They have been establishing mobile testing sites since early April at locations ranging from correctional facilities, health clinics and institutional facilities, to private businesses, senior-living facilities, and community-based testing sites.

Most community-based testing sites across the state are conducted on a regularly scheduled basis throughout the fall. All visitors seeking a test at these sites are urged to contact their local health department for more information about a particular testing day.

After collecting the specimens at each site, the test kits are sent to a lab for analysis, and individual citizens receive their results via an email or a phone call from their local health department or a state call center within three-to-seven days following the test.

Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection sites operating the week of Nov. 23-29 along with cumulative testing totals are listed below. Additional information on these testing sites and others is available at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.

Adams County: A community-based testing operates every Monday between Oct. 26 and Dec. 7 at the Adams County Fairgrounds and has collected nearly 600 specimens as of Nov. 23.

Ashland County: One team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 22, Oct. 29, Nov. 5, Nov. 19 and Dec. 3 in Highbridge. The site has collected nearly 500 specimens as of Nov. 23.

Barron County: A team conducts a community-based testing site Nov. 25 at the fire department in Barron.

Bayfield County: Two community-based testing sites operate in Bayfield County: Iron River Oct. 29, Nov. 12, Nov. 19 and Dec. 10 has collected nearly 700 specimens as of Nov. 23; and Red Cliff Nation Nov. 7, Nov. 21 and Dec. 5 has gathered over 500 specimens as of Nov. 23.

Brown County: A team gathers specimens Nov. 23 at a Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Green Bay. A team collected over 1,000 specimens Nov. 16-18 at the Green Bay Correctional Institution.

Burnett County: A team collected 25 specimens Nov. 20 at the Burnett County Jail.

Calumet County: One team operates a community-based testing site Thursday through Saturday between Oct. 22 and Dec. 5 at Christ the Rock Community Church near Menasha. The site has gathered nearly 3,800 specimens as of Nov. 23. This site is closed this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Chippewa County: A community-based testing site operates at the Northern Wisconsin Fairgrounds Nov. 5 and Dec. 1; it has collected over 600 specimens as of Nov. 23. A team gathers specimens weekly at a Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Chippewa Falls between Oct. 20 and Dec. 8. A team gathered nearly 150 specimens Nov. 17 at a community-based testing site in Cornell and nearly 400 more at the Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility.

Clark County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 in Curtiss. The team has collected over 250 specimens as of Nov. 23.

Columbia County: One team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 in Cambria. It has collected nearly 700 specimens as of Nov. 23. A team operates a community-based testing site Nov. 25 in Portage. A team gathered over 800 specimens Nov. 16-18 at the Columbia Correctional Institution.

Crawford County: A team collected over 450 specimens Nov. 18 at the Prairie du Chien Correctional Institution.

Dane County: Multiple teams established a community-based testing site May 11 at the Madison's Alliant Energy Center and has collected over 295,000 specimens as of Nov. 23. This site typically is open Tuesday through Saturday.

Dodge County: Beaver Dam hosts a community-based specimen collection site each Monday and Wednesday between Oct. 19 and Dec. 7 and has gathered over 3,500 specimens as of Nov. 23. A team collects specimens Nov. 24 at the John Burke Correctional Center. One team collected nearly 350 specimens at the Dodge Correctional Institution Nov. 16.

Door County: Two community-based testing sites operate in Door County: Sister Bay Oct. 19, Nov. 2, Nov. 16 and Nov. 30 has collected nearly 450 specimens as of Nov. 23; and Sturgeon Bay Oct. 26, Nov. 9, Nov. 23 and Dec. 7 has collected over 400 specimens as of Nov. 23.

Douglas County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 in Superior and has collected over 325 specimens as of Nov. 23.

Dunn County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 27, Nov. 10, Nov. 24 and Dec. 8 in Menomonie and has gathered nearly 250 specimens as of Nov. 23. A team collects specimens Nov. 25 at a long-term care facility in Menomonie.

Eau Claire County: Two community-based testing sites operate in Eau Claire County: A regional community-based testing at 6415 US Highway 12 in Eau Claire each Monday, Friday and Saturday from Oct. 2 to Dec. 7 has collected nearly 3,500 specimens as of Nov. 23; and Augusta each Wednesday from Oct. 14 to Dec. 9 has collected over 300 specimens as of Nov. 23.

Florence County: One team operates a community-based testing site Nov. 6 and Dec. 4 in Florence and had collected over 75 specimens as of Nov. 23.

Forest County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 30, Nov. 13 and Dec. 4 in Crandon and has gathered over 100 specimens as of Nov. 23.

Fond du Lac County: One team operates a community-based testing site every Thursday between Oct. 22 and Dec. 10 at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds. The site has collected over 2,800 specimens as of Nov. 23. This site will be closed during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Grant County: Lancaster hosts a community-based testing site Oct. 13, Oct. 20, and Oct. 27, Nov. 10, Nov. 24, and Dec. 8. and has gathered over 750 specimens as of Nov. 23.

Iron County: A team conducts a community-based testing site Nov. 10 and Dec. 8 in Hurley and has collected nearly 250 specimens as of Nov. 23.

Iowa County: A team conduct a community-based testing site Nov. 20 and Dec. in Dodgeville and has collected nearly 175 specimens as of Nov. 23.

Jackson County: One team conducts a community-based testing site each Wednesday in Black River Falls from Oct. 14 to Dec. 9 and has gathered nearly 700 specimens as of Nov. 23.

Jefferson County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 23-24, Oct. 30-31, Nov. 6-7, Nov. 13-14, Nov. 20-21 and Dec. 4-5 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The team has collected over 3,500 specimens as of Nov. 23.

Juneau County: One team operates a community-based testing site each Thursday between Oct. 22 and Dec. 10 in New Lisbon and has collected over 1,100 specimens as of Nov. 23. This site will be closed this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Kenosha County: Two community-based testing sites operate in Kenosha County: Kenosha County East at the Kenosha Jobs Center each Monday from Oct. 12 to Dec. 7 has collected nearly 4,800 specimens as of Nov. 23, and Kenosha County West in Bristol each Friday from Oct. 16 to Dec. 4 has collected over 3,100 specimens as of Nov. 23. The Bristol site is closed this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

La Crosse County: Four community-based testing sites operate in La Crosse County: West Salem each Saturday between Oct. 17 and Dec. 5 has collected nearly 1,200 specimens as of Nov. 23. La Crosse Oct. 19 and 29; Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30; as well as Dec. 7 has collected over 1,300 specimens as of Nov. 23. La Crosse's Holy Cross Diocesan Center each Tuesday between Nov. 3 and Dec. 8 has gathered nearly 800 specimens as of Nov. 23. Holmen each Friday between Oct. 23 and Dec. 4 has gathered over 1,600 specimens as of Nov. 23. The West Salem and Holmen sites are closed this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Lafayette County: One team operates a community-based testing site Nov. 3, Nov. 17 and Dec. 1 in Darlington and has collected over 250 specimens as of Nov. 23.

Langlade County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 in Antigo and has collected 275 specimens as of Nov. 23.

Lincoln County: One team operates a community-based testing site each Wednesday between Oct. 21 and Dec. 9 in Merrill and has collected nearly 650 specimens as of Nov. 23. A team will gather specimens Nov. 23 at two Wisconsin Department of Corrections facilities.

Manitowoc County: One team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 20, Nov. 3, Nov. 17, and Dec. 1 at the Manitowoc County Expo Center and has collected over 725 specimens as of Nov. 23.

Marathon County: One team conducts a community-based testing site each Tuesday between Oct. 20 and Dec. 8 in Wausau and has collected over 1,100 specimens as of Nov. 23.

Marinette County: One team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 in Peshtigo and has collected over 300 specimens as of Nov. 23.

Menominee County: A team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 27, Nov. 10, Nov. 24 and Dec. 8 in Keshena and had gathered over 500 specimens as of Nov. 23.

Milwaukee County: Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection teams began assisting local health officials Oct. 19 operate a community-based testing site at Miller Park. The site has gathered over 51,000 specimens as of Nov. 23. The Guard also operates a community-based testing site in South Milwaukee at 1525 Tenth Ave. The site is open each Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday between Oct. 23 and Dec. 9 and has collected nearly 9,500 specimens as of Nov. 23.

Monroe County: One team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 22, Nov. 5, Nov. 19 and Dec. 3 at the National Guard Armory in Tomah and has collected nearly 600 specimens as of Nov. 23.

Oconto County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 27, Nov. 10, Nov. 24 and Dec. 8 in Mountain and has gathered nearly 220 specimens as of Nov. 23.

Oneida County: A community-based testing site operates each Tuesday and Thursday between Oct. 20 and Dec. 10 in Rhinelander and has collected over 1,600 specimens as of Nov. 23. The site is closed this Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Outagamie County: A team conducts a community-based specimen collection site Oct. 15-17, 19-21, 26-28; Nov. 2-4, 8-10, 16-18, 23-25; and Dec. 1-2, 7-9 at Appleton North High School. It has collected nearly 7,300 specimens as of Nov. 23. A team gathered nearly 100 specimens Nov. 19 at the Sanger B. Powers Correctional Center.

Ozaukee County: A team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 17 and 31; Nov. 7, 14 and 21; and Dec. 5 in Port Washington and has gathered nearly 1,700 specimens as of Nov. 23.

Pepin County: A team conducts a community-based testing site Nov. 24 and Dec. 8 in Durand.

Pierce County: A team operates a community-based specimen collection site each Monday between Oct. 19 and Dec. 7 at the Ellsworth-Pierce Co-op in Ellsworth and has gathered nearly 1,200 specimens as of Nov. 23.

Polk County: A team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 21, Nov. 4, Nov. 18 and Dec. 2 in Balsam Lake and has collected over 750 specimens as of Nov. 23.

Portage County: A team conducts a community-based testing site each Monday between Oct. 19 and Dec. 7 in Stevens Point and had collected nearly 1,000 specimens as of Nov. 23.

Racine County: Two community-based testing sites operate in Racine County: Franksville each Tuesday and Wednesday between Oct. 20 and Dec. 10 has collected nearly 4,500 specimens as of Nov. 23; and Racine's Festival Hall Nov. 5, Nov. 19, Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 has gathered over 2,100 specimens as of Nov. 23. A team gathers specimens Nov. 23 at a Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Union Grove. A team collected over 1,000 specimens Nov. 16, 18 and 20 at the Racine Correctional Institution.

Rock County: A team operates a community-based testing site each Wednesday and Thursday between Oct. 21 and Dec. 3 at Blackhawk Technical College and has gathered over 4,500 specimens as of Nov. 23. The site is closed this Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Richland County: One team collects specimens each Thursday between Oct. 29 and Dec. 10 at the Richland County Fairgrounds in Richland Center and has collected nearly 675 specimens as of Nov. 23. This site is closed this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

St. Croix County: Two community-based testing sites operate in St. Croix County: Somerset Oct. 29, Nov. 12 and Dec. 10 has gathered nearly 850 specimens as of Nov. 23; and Hammond Nov. 5, Nov. 19 and Dec. 3 with nearly 1,100 collected as of Nov. 23.

Sawyer County: A team will conduct a community-based testing site each Wednesday between Oct. 21 and Dec. 9 at the Winter Fire Hall in Winter and has collected over 250 specimens as of Nov. 23. This site will be closed Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. A team collected nearly 50 specimens Nov. 19 at the Flambeau Correctional Center.

Shawano County: A team conducts two community-based testing sites in Shawano County: Shawano Oct. 20, Nov. 3, Nov. 17 and Dec. 1 has gathered nearly 400 specimens as of Nov. 23; and the Stockbridge-Munsee Nation in Bowler Oct. 14, Oct. 27-28, Nov. 10, Nov. 24-25 and Dec. 8-9 has gathered nearly 500 specimens as of Nov. 23.

Sheboygan County: A team conducts a community-based testing site each Wednesday and Friday from Oct. 14 to Dec. 9 at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds and has gathered over 3,200 specimens as of Nov. 23. The site is closed this Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Vernon County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 29, Nov. 12, Nov. 25 and Dec. 10 in Viroqua and has collected over 700 specimens as of Nov. 23.

Walworth County: A team operates a community-based testing site each Tuesday between Oct. 27 and Dec. 8 at the Walworth County Fairgrounds in Elkhorn and has collected nearly 2,000 specimens as of Nov. 23.

Washington County: One team will operate a community-based testing site each Tuesday from Oct. 13 to Dec. 8 at the Washington County Fairgrounds and has gathered nearly 2,400 specimens as of Nov. 23.

Waukesha County: One team operates a community-based testing every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Waukesha County Expo Center between Oct. 12 and Dec. 9 and has collected nearly 8,200 specimens as of Nov. 23.

Waupaca County: A team operates a community-based testing site each Wednesday between Oct. 14 and Dec. 9 at the Waupaca County Fairgrounds and has collected nearly 1,100 specimens as of Nov. 23.

Winnebago County: One team operates a community-based testing site Sep. 1 to Dec. 31 at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh and has collected over 41,000 specimens as of Nov. 23. The team gathers specimens Nov. 24 at the Drug Abuse Correctional Center. The team collected nearly 150 specimens Nov. 19 at the Winnebago Correctional Institution.

Wood County: One team operates a community-based testing site each Thursday between Oct. 29 and Dec. 10 in Wisconsin Rapids and has collected nearly 700 specimens as of Nov. 23. The site is closed this Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Wisconsin National Guard gathered over 164,000 specimens at two Milwaukee testing sites it operated between May 11 and Oct. 17. Teams also assisted the Milwaukee Health Department between Oct. 12-23 organize on-going testing efforts at the Milwaukee Northside and Southside Health Centers where nearly 4,300 specimens were collected during that period.

In addition, approximately 30 troops are working at a call center that informs people of their COVID-19 test results. It has placed over 515,000 calls as of Nov. 23.

The Wisconsin National Guard has fulfilled a variety of roles across the state since its response to the COVID-19 pandemic began after a March 12 public health emergency declaration from Gov. Tony Evers.

Wisconsin National Guard conducted a warehousing mission March 24 to June 12 where approximately 15 Citizen Soldiers assisted the Wisconsin Department of Health Services at a state warehouse receive personal protective equipment (PPE) shipments from around the state, repackaged them, and redistributed them to areas in need.

A team of approximately 15 troops served as medical and administrative staff at a state-run voluntary self-isolation facility in Milwaukee from March 31 until June 7. A second team supported a Milwaukee County-run self-isolation facility from March 30 to June 14. A third team supported a state-run voluntary self-isolation facility in Madison from April 2 to May 27.

Meanwhile a team of Guard members assisted the Dane County Coroner's Office with mortuary affairs operations from April 14 until June 12.

Other missions completed by the Wisconsin National Guard since the state's response began in March include when a team of six medics augmented staff for three days at a senior living facility in Grafton after a COVID-19 outbreak resulted in a temporary staffing shortage.

More than 2,400 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen mobilized to support the Wisconsin Elections Commission during the April 7 election, where they served as poll workers across 71 of Wisconsin's 72 counties. Guard troops also procured and distributed hand sanitizer, wipes, spray bottles, and PPE to polling sites statewide in advance of the election.

Another 160 Guard members served on State Active Duty as poll workers during the May 12 special election in Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District.

Guard members in mid-March also transported a group of Wisconsin citizens returning from a cruise ship with confirmed COVID-19 cases back to their homes after a weeks-long ordeal.

All told, nearly 700 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard are currently serving in direct support of the state's response to COVID-19 in a variety of statuses.