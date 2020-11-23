Multi-Award Winning Actress Paola Tonini Joins The 2020 Official Latino Film Council

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paola Tonini joins the 2020 Official Latino Film Council.

The multi-award winning film actress and multi-award winning film producer Paola Tonini, has joined the 2020 Official Latino Film and Arts Festival Council. The HBO Latinx Short Film Competition will award three (3) Grand Prizes – and have the opportunity for the winner to enter into a licensing agreement (“Agreement”) with HBO for their Film.

For nearly a decade Paola Tonini - held the position of Producer and created marketing content for world-renowned brands with the prestigious pProduction house, Atomicus films. She also currently collaborates with WNJU-47 TELEMUNDO, working as a freelance sales TV talent with multiple major clients in New York City. The multi-talented Mexican-American Latina, Paola Tonini, most recently has been recognized with a landslide of acting awards in the U.S. and Europe for her supporting role as “Shafia” in the Sci-Fi short film “Artificial SOULdier” – Directed by Jason Gonzalez and Co-Produced by Paola Tonini. A role that has brought her and the film much recognition for giving life to the character “Shafia”, a middle eastern woman, exposing her beautiful soul in the plot.

Now Paola Tonini has joined the 2020 Official Latino Film and Arts Festival Council. With her keen eye for visuals and producer background, Paola is filled with pride to see her Latinx filmmaker family grow within the arts and have these kinds of opportunities.

“It is an honor to be part of the 2020 Official Latino Council. I feel a great responsibility to support promising upcoming filmmakers. The caliber of production value and stories submitted are mind-blowing. Official Latino, created by director Danny Hastings, has given the Latinx community “a shot” to see people who look like us and represent us on-screen. There’s more than inspiration and artistic expression at stake here. We, the Latinx community, as the largest minority have not been accurately represented on screen, ever! We have so much to say, so much to offer. It's important to have platforms that support our voices and artistic expressions. I feel extremely proud & grateful to be part of a council that will give the winner filmmakers this licensing agreement with HBO for their Film.

The 6th Annual Official Latino Film and Arts Festival selected over 100 films to represent the festival. All films will be accessible from November 25-30, 2020.

To learn more about Tonini, please visit:

OFFICIAL LATINO: https://officiallatino.com/the-film-council/

www.paolatonini.com

Instagram: @Paola_Tonini

IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2534792/?mode=desktop&ref_=m_ft_dsk