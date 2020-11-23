Sen. Hegeman’s Weekly Column, for the Week of Nov. 23: Getting Ready for the Next Session

As we continue to work through another extraordinary session, lawmakers are already preparing for the start of next year’s legislative session in Jefferson City.

On Dec. 1, or the first day of business in December, members of the Missouri General Assembly are allowed to pre-file bills for the upcoming legislative session. Pre-filing allows lawmakers a jump start on the legislative process. For many, pre-filed bills can also serve as an indication of what issues will be discussed and debated during the upcoming session.

Pre-filed legislation is entered into the Senate bill hopper based on seniority. The longest-serving member of the Senate is granted the three lowest numbers, followed by the next-senior member, with majority party legislators taking a spot in line before minority party lawmakers with equal experience. Each legislator is assigned three bill numbers as the Senate secretary works through the pre-filed bills. The cycle repeats until all bills are assigned numbers.

With only weeks left until the start of the 2021 session, I am listening to my constituents and considering how the Legislature can address their needs and concerns before I pre-file any pieces of legislation. Their input will help me determine what legislative changes are necessary, as well as ways we can best move our state forward. While pre-filing often serves as the two-minute warning before the start of a legislative session, it is also a reminder of the work ahead of us. Each legislative session presents its own set of challenges, but it also represents an opportunity to improve the lives of all Missourians. As I look ahead to 2021, I will continue to support legislation that makes state government as efficient as possible, while also working to make our great state a better place to live, work and raise a family.

As always, please feel free to call, email or write with your ideas or concerns. My Capitol office number is (573) 751-1415, my email is dan.hegeman@senate.mo.gov and my mailing address is Room 332, State Capitol Building, Jefferson City, MO 65101.