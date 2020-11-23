IT’S TIME TEXAS CHALLENGES RESILIENT TEXANS TO SHOW 2021 WHAT THEY’RE MADE OF

Early registration is now open for the statewide competition designed to encourage Texans to challenge themselves to live healthier and to foster friendly competition among communities.

/EIN News/ -- Austin, Texas, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year has been one of the most challenging years in recent history. It has tested us individually, as a community, as a state, and as a country. As we prepare to enter 2021, it’s time to show our courage, strength, resiliency, and determination, and invest in our physical health, nutrition, and emotional well-being, which is more important today than ever before.

The It’s Time Texas Community Challenge, hosted by statewide nonprofit It’s Time Texas, is working to make healthier lifestyles accessible to all Texans. The annual statewide healthy competition runs January 4 - February 28, 2021, and encourages communities throughout Texas to come together for an eight-week healthy competition to build and transform health. Participants track healthy activities, like eating healthy foods and physical activity, to earn points for their communities and weekly chances to win prizes. Early registration is now open for 2021 It’s Time Texas Community Challenge in both English and Spanish at www.ittcommunitychallenge.com

Joining the It’s Time Texas Community Challenge is free and open to everyone. Individuals, families, mayors, schools, and school districts, employers, and businesses can earn points on behalf of their communities for making healthy choices, like taking the stairs instead of the elevator or participating in a virtual workout, drinking water, or taking a socially-distanced walk outside.

New in 2021, It’s Time Texas Community Challenge participants can track their progress in real-time in the new Community Challenge App, which will be available for both iPhone and Android in December. The only way to log points is through the free, bilingual mobile app. Follow the competition @itstimetx #CommunityChallenge.

The 2020 Community Challenge saw 33,194 participants rack up a total of 49,369,550 points for their communities, and has inspired more than 1,288,075 minutes of physical activity throughout Texas. Following the 2020 challenge, 95% of participants felt confident they would continue progress toward their health goal to be more active.

The 2020 winning communities included San Antonio, McAllen, Harlingen, Los Fresnos, and Smithville. They will look to retain their community bragging rights heading into the 2021 challenge.

It’s Time Texas is proud to partner with H-E-B and Texas State SNAP-Ed Program to bring the Community Challenge to Texas communities.

About It’s Time Texas:

It’s Time Texas is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit empowering Texans to lead healthier lives and build healthier communities. Every day, we work alongside Texans committed to improving health within their homes, schools, workplaces, and communities. Our goal is a Texas where everyone – no matter where they live, their age, race, or income – has the resources, support, and opportunities to prioritize health and live their best life. Through programs and partnerships built to advance health on multiple fronts, we are shifting behaviors, practices, and policies to make health core to what it means to be a Texan. For more information, visit https://itstimetexas.org/.

