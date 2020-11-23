South Avenue Bridge Now Open to Traffic in Bradford

A new bridge on South Avenue in Bradford opened to traffic this morning, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The bridge spans Toad Hollow Creek on South Avenue (Route 4007) at the Owens Way intersection. Crews have been working since early September to replace the old bridge and remove it from the list of McKean County bridges in poor condition. An average of almost 1,300 vehicles cross the bridge each day.

With the new bridge open, the temporary roadway and short, local detour that were in use have been discontinued.

Overall work included removal of the old bridge, installation of the new precast concrete box culvert, a small amount of approach paving and drainage, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items. Remaining work includes site clean-up and small, miscellaneous items. Bob Cummins Construction of Bradford was the contractor on this $540,450 job.

Work on this project was done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

