Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 673 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,371 in the last 365 days.

Tree clearing along Hwy 169 beginning Nov. 30 (Nov. 23, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. — Beginning November 30, MnDOT contractors will be clearing select trees along Highway 169 from Highway 53 to County Road 26. All trees being cleared are on state right of way, not private property. The tree clearing is part of this past summer’s Highway 169 resurfacing project.

Clearing trees along the highway is for safety and maintenance purposes. For safety considerations, the clearing opens up the clear zone – distancing the travelling public from trees in terms of collision potential. For maintenance, the clearing addresses seasonal shading that hinders the thawing of the highway, keeping ice and snow present longer. Removed trees will be chipped and uniformly spread on the ground in the right of way.

###

You just read:

Tree clearing along Hwy 169 beginning Nov. 30 (Nov. 23, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.