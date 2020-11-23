Tree clearing along Hwy 169 beginning Nov. 30 (Nov. 23, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. — Beginning November 30, MnDOT contractors will be clearing select trees along Highway 169 from Highway 53 to County Road 26. All trees being cleared are on state right of way, not private property. The tree clearing is part of this past summer’s Highway 169 resurfacing project.

Clearing trees along the highway is for safety and maintenance purposes. For safety considerations, the clearing opens up the clear zone – distancing the travelling public from trees in terms of collision potential. For maintenance, the clearing addresses seasonal shading that hinders the thawing of the highway, keeping ice and snow present longer. Removed trees will be chipped and uniformly spread on the ground in the right of way.

