Mississippi Lottery Corporation Announces October Transfer to the State

JACKSON, MISS. – Today, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its October transfer of $7,069,979.17 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This brings the total transfer for Fiscal Year 2021 to $33,655,036.73

In related news, this week, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the additional awarding of projects throughout the State. For a complete list of MDOT projects using lottery net proceeds, click here.

Total miles of lottery projects awarded through the end of October reached nearly 250 miles.

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) was created in 2018 by the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, Senate Bill 2001. The MLC is a legislatively created corporation. Visit us online at www.mslotteryhome.com.

