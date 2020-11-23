11/23/2020

CFO Patronis Announces Tallahassee Area Holds More than $37 Million in Unclaimed Property

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, CFO Jimmy Patronis announced that currently the Tallahassee area holds more than $37 million in Unclaimed Property. With the holiday season just beginning, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis is encouraging Floridians to join his Holiday Money Hunt and search to see if you or your business has Unclaimed Property in Florida. CFO Patronis launched the Holiday Money Hunt to spread the word and help Floridians recover and claim cash that has been unknown or lost. Currently, Florida has $2 billion in Unclaimed Property and CFO Patronis is on a mission to return every last cent back to its rightful owners. Since CFO Patronis took office in 2017, he has returned more than $1 billion back to Floridians. Follow along this month on Twitter and use the hashtag #FLHolidayMoneyHunt with CFO Patronis as he promotes the Holiday Money Hunt.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Currently, the Tallahassee area holds more than $37 million in Unclaimed Property and now is the perfect time to search to see if you or your business has unclaimed property in Florida. With the holiday season being an expensive time of year, we could all use a little extra spending money. This year has been a very difficult year for most, and my goal in doing this is to spread a little holiday cheer by helping Floridians find cash they didn’t know they had. One in five Floridians has Unclaimed Property just waiting to be claimed and it only takes a few minutes to search now by visiting FLTreasureHunt.gov."

Breakdown of Unclaimed Property Available by County • Gadsden $2,830,315 • Hamilton $725,470 • Jefferson $684,960 • Lafayette $276,776 • Leon $27,280,191 • Madison $1,022,030 • Suwanee $2,494,841 • Taylor $1,085,149 • Wakulla $1,247,088

Unclaimed Property is a financial asset that is unknown or lost, or has been left inactive, unclaimed or abandoned by its owner. The most common types of unclaimed property are dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds. Unclaimed property also includes contents from abandoned safe deposit boxes in financial institutions. Unclaimed property assets are held by business or government entities (holders) for a set period of time, usually five years. If the holder is unable to locate, re-establish contact with the owner and return the asset, it is reported and remitted to the Florida Department of Financial Services, Division of Unclaimed Property.

To search for unclaimed property or to claim an account, go online to FLTreasureHunt.gov.

