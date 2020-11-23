Strategy and Operations Consulting Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2026
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report has been prepared based on extensive research and analysis of the latest dominating trends in the market. The global Supply Chain Strategy and Operations Consulting market has been studied and focus has been on the volume and value of the product/service as well as the manufacturing methods employed. It contains a brief overview of the competitive scene of the key players along with the market introduction and research objectives for the forecast period from 2020 to 2026. The report also presents the market size by observing the historical data and the prospects of the product/service. The economic indicators and the market research methodology have also been provided further in the global Supply Chain Strategy and Operations Consulting market report.
According to this study, over the next five years the Supply Chain Strategy and Operations Consulting market will register a 18.6%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 30490 million by 2025, from $ 15400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Supply Chain Strategy and Operations Consulting business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Supply Chain Strategy and Operations Consulting market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Supply Chain Strategy and Operations Consulting, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Supply Chain Strategy and Operations Consulting market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Supply Chain Strategy and Operations Consulting companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Supply Chain Planning
Supply Chain Strategy
Manufacturing Strategy & Operations
Product Strategy & Operations
R&D Operations
Sourcing & Procurement
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Automotive
Electronic Products
Consumer Goods
Industrial Goods
Oil & Gas
Mining & Metals
Energy
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Accenture Consulting
Booz Allen Hamilton
IBM Global Services
GEP
Infosys Consulting
Bain & Company
Capgemini Consulting
Tata Consultancy Services
Boston Consulting Group
Oracle Consulting
KPMG Advisory
Ernst & Young Advisory
CGI Group
McKinsey & Company
Deloitte Consulting
PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory
Cognizant Technology Solutions
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
Table of Content
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Supply Chain Strategy and Operations Consulting by Players
4 Supply Chain Strategy and Operations Consulting by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Supply Chain Strategy and Operations Consulting Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
……Continued
