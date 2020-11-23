Hoyer Statement on Biden Selection of Shuwanza Goff as White House Deputy Director for Legislative Affairs

Deputy Director for Legislative Affairs

“President-elect Biden, in choosing Shuwanza Goff to be his Deputy Director for Legislative Affairs and liaison to the House, has selected a highly experienced and talented individual. In her twelve years as a member of my staff, Shuwanza has become an expert on the legislative process and built strong relationships with Committees, Members, and staff throughout the Democratic Caucus and with Members and staff on the Republican side of the aisle. “As my Floor Director since 2013, Shuwanza made history as the first African-American woman in that role and has been instrumental in turning House Democrats’ campaign promises into a successful legislative agenda, with nearly all appropriation bills passed before the end of July for the past two years in a row. When the pandemic hit, she also worked hard to ensure this institution could continue to do its work on behalf of the American people safely and efficiently. “While I deeply regret losing Shuwanza from my staff, I know that the Biden-Harris Administration and the Congress will be greatly advantaged by her service. The skills and expertise that she will bring to her new role will help the Biden-Harris Administration enact our shared agenda to tackle our nation’s challenges and build back better from this pandemic. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Shuwanza in this new capacity."