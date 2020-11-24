Hotel in the Algarve reinvents itself, offering long-term stays for teleworking and digital nomads

“Your home, in Faro” is the motto of the new campaign of Hotel Faro, which aims to reach new markets to offset the crisis in tourism

FARO, PORTUGAL, November 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if Hotel Faro was your home in the Algarve? What if you spent a season living in a beautiful city with amazing weather in Southern Portugal? The emblematic Hotel Faro has reinvented itself to face the crisis caused by the pandemic, proposing long-term stays with all the amenities that a hotel has to offer, to those who are teleworking and for digital nomads.Sofia Hipólito, General Manager of Hotel Faro, explains that given the breakdown of traditional tourism, “We have reinvented ourselves. We have realized that traditional tourism is not being sustainable due to all the constraints that we have, both in the country and internationally and we have directed the offer to a potential market segment”.The goal, she continues, “is to be able to pay the fixed costs of the operation to keep the unit open. We don't want to close the door because we are a hotel of reference in the city and that brings us an added responsibility “.With the offer « Your home, in Faro », the hotel "offers the possibility to those who are teleworking to be able to do it with more and better conditions than if they were at home", says Sofia Hipólito.Breakfast, cleaning service, access to gym, sauna, Turkish bath, coworking space for those who want to be able to have some company or make synergies, or even small details that make a difference such as a footrest or a second monitor, are some of the amenities that customers can enjoy.In addition, the hotel has invested in strengthening the speed and stability of Internet access.“Those who work at home, usually don’t have all of these amenities. Here it’s possible to be totally focused on work, but also enjoy the best of life. Being confined at home more difficult, as it does not have the size of a hotel like ours, where the issue of health and safety is of the utmost importance. Here, the client can work in the room, in a meeting room, in a coworking space or even with a fabulous view to the Ria Formosa, on our rooftop. You can also receive visitors, with all the support of our hotel services”, adds the general manager of the hotel.The hotel has created 15-day and 1-month packages , starting at 875 euros.This campaign was designed for both the Portuguese and foreign markets and, in particular, for “the digital nomads who are increasingly looking for this kind of solution, since their work does not depend on any particular location”.For this type of client, the hotel also organizes cultural and gastronomic experiences and provides contact with informal networking groups.