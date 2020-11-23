Tattoo Removal Market Size to Reach $795 Million by 2027: Allied Market Research

Changes in lifestyle and changes, emergence of innovative designs, and increase in number of people regretting tattoos drive the growth of the global tattoo removal market. Asia-Pacific held the highest share in 2019, and will maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. Owing to lockdown imposed by governments, tattoo parlors, hospitals, and clinics were closed to avoid cross-contamination. Moreover, many surgical & laser procedures were postponed.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Tattoo Removal Market garnered $478 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $795 million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 19.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, key segments, major investment pockets, regions, and competitive scenario.

Changes in lifestyle and changes, emergence of innovative designs, and increase in number of people regretting tattoos drive the growth of the global tattoo removal market. However, high costs related to removal hinder the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements in the tattoo removal methods create new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3537



Covid-19 Scenario

Owing to lockdown imposed by governments, tattoo parlors, hospitals, and clinics were closed to avoid cross-contamination. Moreover, many surgical & laser procedures were postponed.

Medical staff conducting tattoo removal procedures was reallocated to take care of patients with Covid-19 as the number of cases increased drastically, which in turn, increased the need for workforce.

Tattoo removal procedures began as lockdown restrictions were lifted off, and tattoo parlors and clinics reopened. Moreover, medical staff was assigned to their respective departments in hospitals.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global tattoo removal market based on procedure, end user, and region.

Based on procedure, the laser procedure segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total share in 2019, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.1% from 2020 to 2027. The research also discusses the segments including surgical procedures, creams, and other procedures.

Based on end user, the clinics segment held nearly four-fifths of the total market share of the global tattoo removal market in 2019, and is expected to continue to dominate in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. In addition, this segment would continue to grow at the highest CAGR of 19.9% from 2020 to 2027. The research also explores segments including hospitals and others.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total share, and will maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. Moreover, the region is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 20.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3537



Leading players of the global tattoo removal market include Agic Capital (Fotona D.O.O.), Candela Corporation, Bison Medical, Cutera, Inc., Cryomed Aesthetics, Fosun Pharma (Alma Lasers), Cynosure, Inc., Lutronic Corporation, Lumenis Ltd., and The Global Beauty Group.





Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access







Similar Reports:

Tattoo Removal Market - Australia Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026



Cosmetic Laser Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026



Ophthalmic Lasers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026



Surgical Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026







About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research