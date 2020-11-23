Audrain Motorsport Announces the Launch of LinkageMag.com

Linkage, a new quarterly magazine geared for the automotive life, has launched LinkageMag.com, an online counterpart to the new magazine.

/EIN News/ -- Newport, Rhode Island, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linkage’s inaugural issue, Summer Lost — and Found, currently in worldwide distribution, is a deep, thick, glossy dive into the experiences, opinions and values in the automotive life. Linkage subscribers will enjoy a printed magazine every three months — and complete access to exclusive additional content — on LinkageMag.com.

LinkageMag.com is a daily must-visit site for current — and future — Linkage subscribers. LinkageMag.com is a portal to the digital edition of Linkage, but it is more than that. Visitors will find a daily news feed that keeps subscribers informed on what's happening — right now — in the automotive world. Our blogs are updated several times a week. Our extensive library of automotive videos — many featuring Donald Osborne and Jay Leno — is also on LinkageMag.com.

“I welcome any opportunity to connect better with the people around the world who share a true passion for all things automotive,” stated CEO, Donald Osborne. “LinkageMag.com will help to make those connections easier and stronger.”

“LinkageMag.com is the daily edition of Linkage magazine,” said Executive Editor, Chester Allen. “LinkageMag.com will have new, exclusive content each weekday, and it will become the place to go for every person who loves cars and the car life.”

Wonder what happened in the car auction world overnight? Click LinkageMag.com

Want to know the latest news from concours, car tours and other events? Click LinkageMag.com

What about racing, new cars, rallies and the huge, interesting world of car restoration, car shows and concours? Click LinkageMag.com

LinkageMag.com also offers several regularly updated blogs -- at least twice a week.

LinkageMag.com is in development of a free, online reader forum, where car people from all over the planet can gather to share their opinions on cars, car news and car events. Take a break from work and join LinkageMag.com!

Audrain’s Linkage is where the connections and functions of an automotive life come together to celebrate the passion that drives us all.

Information on Linkage and LinkageMag.com can be found on LinkageMag.com and Linkage YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

Attachment

Katelyn McSherry Audrain Motorsport 401-856-4234 kmcsherry@audrainmotorsport.com