DEADLINE ALERT for GTX, GTXMQ, BMRN, BTU, PT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX , OTC: GTXMQ)

Class Period: October 1, 2018 - September 18, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 24, 2020

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that, due to its agreement to indemnify and reimburse Honeywell for certain asbestos-related liability, Garrett was saddled with an unsustainable level of debt; (2) that, as a result, Garrett had a highly leveraged capital structure that posed significant challenges to its overall strategic and financial flexibility; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Garrett’s ability to gain or hold market share was impaired; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to seek bankruptcy protection; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN )

Class Period: February 28, 2020 - August 18,2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 24, 2020

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the differences between the Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 study of valoctocogene roxaparvovec limited the reliability of the Phase 1/2 study to support valoctocogene roxaparvovec's durability of effect; (2) as a result, it was foreseeable that the FDA would not approve the BLA for valoctocogene roxaparvovec without further data; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU )

Class Period: April 3, 2017 - October 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2020

Shareholders with $250,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

The complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Peabody had failed to implement adequate safety controls at the North Goonyella mine to prevent the risk of a spontaneous combustion event; (2) Peabody failed to follow its own safety procedures; (3) as a result, the North Goonyella mine was at a heightened risk of shutdown; (4) Peabody’s low-cost plan to restart operations at the North Goonyella mine posed unreasonable safety and environmental risks; (5) the Queensland Mines Inspectorate (“QMI”), the Australian body responsible for ensuring acceptable health and safety standards, would likely mandate a safer, cost-prohibitive approach; (6) as a result, there would be major delays in reopening the North Goonyella mine and restarting coal production; and (7) that, as a result, of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about the Peabody’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT)

IPO: October 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 30, 2020

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was false and misleading and omitted to state material facts. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Pintec erroneously recorded revenue earned from certain technical service fee on a net basis, rather than a gross basis; (2) that there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting related to cash advances outside the normal course of business to Jimu Group, a related party, and to a non-routine loan financing transaction with a third-party entity, Plutux Labs; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Pintec’s financial results for fiscal 2017 and 2018 had been misstated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Pintec’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis

