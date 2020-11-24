BoardShare Steps up to Donate to Hungry Kids during this Thanksgiving
Like each year BoardShare is committed to give back to its communities. Donating to No Kid Hungry to provide much needs food to kids who depend on school meals
As a family-owned business, at BoardShare we believe we need not only be driven by monetary success but also play an integral part in the communities' fabric that we are all attached by.”EVANSTON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- November 23, 2020 – Evanston IL - Thanksgiving 2020 is sure to look different this year than it has in the past, but not for BoardShare. While we may not be able to gather as we did last year or give in-person, we have been able to find meaningful ways to give thanks this year to people in our communities and who need our help and support. Nurses and doctors were undoubtedly in the center of this pandemic, but schools and teachers were also severely affected.
— Rahul Shah, CEO
BoardShare, a portable technology tool created to make learning more engaging and interactive, has donated and helped teachers and schools throughout this year, which has made teachers reinvent learning. We are so proud that we were a small part of a process that made teaching from home more manageable for them. A teacher in the New Caney area of Texas, Ms. Reyes said on receiving her donation of the BoardShare Camera, "I use my device in my new role as dyslexia specialist. It facilitates my lessons in teaching important reading strategies to students with dyslexia." While Jennifer Norwood, a teacher in the Zachary Community Schools, explained, "having the document camera has unquestionably benefited my students. It enables all students to see what we are working on and allows them to keep up with the pace of the lesson". With the switch to a hybrid and virtual schedule this semester, we are using our BoardShare document camera more than ever."
Elisa Friedman, a 2nd Grade school district, received our Document Camera through the Donors Choose Program and says, "I love how the document camera is plug and play. Very easy to set-up and use." She further described how easy and simple all the features were to learn and use during class time. She says her favorite part is that "the Camera is so easy to use with Google Meet." In the Harrisburg School District in Pennsylvania, Caitlin Cummings has also enjoyed using the Document Camera during this year that their schools have been 100% virtual. She adds, "this tool has been a lifesaver!" She guarantees that it has been most helpful when working with smaller groups that require more support and examples up close.
Rahul Shah, CEO, (N2N Holdings) BoardShare said, "the pandemic has exacerbated an already difficult situation where 1 in 5 children are living in a household facing food insecurity. As a family-owned business, at BoardShare we believe we need not only be driven by monetary success but also play an integral part in the communities' fabric that we are all attached by." While BoardShare may have donated to schools to support the learning and growth of kids' across America while remote learning, we realize the closing of schools due to this pandemic has left millions of children hungry, most of them depending on school meals. To help support and feed these children, BoardShare has decided to donate $10 per document camera sold and $25 for every USB camera sold during this holiday season to No Kid Hungry. Like last year when we donated 130 units to schools in the Chicagoland area, we will keep the steak of giving and donations up, hoping our efforts make a difference.
