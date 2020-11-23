501(c)(3) BRINGS FOCUS TO AFFORDABLE HOUSING, PEOPLE DEVELOPMENT AND SUSTAINABILITY
Trinity Development Alliance, Inc.
Nonprofit organization formed to focus on supporting affordable housing sector, people development, and environmental sustainability.
There are no shortages of opportunities to make a difference in this world. TDA is well poised to make a significant contribution and I’m proud to be a part of it!”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trinity Development Alliance, Inc. (TDA) is pleased to officially announce its formation and leadership team.
— Kirsten Dernbach
TDA was formed in the State of Tennessee in March 2020, receiving 501(c)(3) status in June 2020. TDA was created to work with for profit and nonprofit organizations to support innovation in rural areas, creating diverse communities that provide affordability, inclusivity, and sustainability. In effort to achieve these goals TDA was founded upon three core tenets:
Community: A belief that bringing people together in a cleaner, healthier environment helps people of all backgrounds to thrive.
Upgrowth: Enabling people to grow and learn new skills in order to better support themselves physically, mentally, and financially.
Sustainability: Conserving natural resources reduces environmental degradation and promotes a healthier living environment.
Trinity Development Alliance, Inc. is a registered business and charitable organization in the State of Tennessee, Colorado, Oregon, Washington and Idaho, with plans to expand into additional states in the Southeast and Southwest.
TDA is also pleased to announce its Board of Directors President, Kirsten Dernbach, will serve TDA as Executive Director. Kirsten is a licensed real estate agent in the State of Tennessee, focusing on multi-family housing and opportunity zone investment. Ms. Dernbach has two decades of leadership experience in all aspects of wireless telecommunication business operations. She served on the Cool Springs Tennessee Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors for 3 years and is a frequent volunteer with Habitat for Humanity and Hands on Nashville. Dernbach said, “I am humbled and pleased to lead Trinity Development Alliance, Inc.. There are no shortages of opportunities to make a difference in this world. TDA is well poised to make a significant contribution and I’m proud to be a part of it!”
TDA rounds out its leadership team with the addition of Alan Willett, Director of Finance. Mr. Willett has over 25 years of corporate finance experience in the telecommunications and transportation industries. He previously served as the Secretary/Treasurer for the TDA Board of Directors and has also served on the Board for the Williamson County, Tennessee, United Way. Alan has supported the homeless community in Nashville by serving as a volunteer innkeeper for Room in the Inn and helped with several other initiatives including Hands on Nashville and the Melanoma Research Foundation. "I'm happy to be a part of this team. There is so much need to support affordable housing in rural parts of this country, and TDA's mission to meet that need while incorporating sustainable energy will help create healthier communities and a healthier environment. I'm passionate about our mission and excited to help launch this organization,” Mr. Willett said.
